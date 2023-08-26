When Kentucky online sports betting launches in the Bluegrass State, the bet365 Kentucky bonus code for new Kentucky sports betting customers signing up with the platform is expected to be a Bet $1, Get $365 in Bonus Bets offer.

bet365 Kentucky Bonus Code Details bet365 Kentucky Bonus Code 📲 bet365 Bonus Code Details Coming Soon! bet365 Kentucky Bonus Code 💰 Expected Welcome Offer Details Bet $1, Get $365 in Bonus Bets bet365 Kentucky Bonus Code 📌 Terms and Conditions Details T&C Apply, only in KY and eligible states, 21+ bet365 Kentucky Bonus Code 🗓 Expected Launch Date Details September 28, 2023

Overview of the bet365 Kentucky Bonus Code

In this review, we’ll go over the sign up bonus bet365 Sportsbook has for new players, when online sportsbooks will go live, and everything you may need to know about one of the best sports betting apps in the legal sports betting industry.

We’ll start by going into detail about the bet365 bonus code, as this will be the first thing that you’ll notice as a new player signing up for an account.

Will There Be a bet365 Kentucky Bonus Code?

When online Kentucky sports betting goes live, bet365 Sportsbook will be live. As one of the sportsbooks to have been given a sports betting license by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, they’re able to operate in the state with their renowned welcome bonus coming along with it.

While the welcome offer bet365 has could vary from what it is currently, we anticipate it being a bet $1, get $365 in guaranteed bonus bets welcome offer.

In order to receive your bonus bets, just $1 of your $10 minimum deposit will need to be put on an eligible sports betting market. Your qualifying bet must have odds of -500 or longer, otherwise you’ll miss the chance to receive your bonus bets. So be sure to double check your bet slip before submitting your wager.

What’s nice about the bet365 bonus code is that your bonus bets won’t expire in one or two weeks like other Kentucky sports betting sites.

Whereas the BetMGM Kentucky bonus code will only give you seven days to use your bonus bets, your bet365 bonus bets won’t expire unless your account is inactive for 90 consecutive days.

bet365 Kentucky Sign Up Process

Signing up with bet365 won’t be any more difficult than it will be to register with other sports betting apps in Kentucky. You’ll be guided step-by-step on what needs done when, and as long as you keep in mind the -500 or longer minimum odds requirement on your first bet, you’ll have no issues creating your account.

Go to bet365 Sportsbook’s website or mobile app to begin the process of creating your account Enter and verify your personal information such as your name, address, age, and last four digits of your SSN If you were directed to bet365 Sportsbook through a bonus code, type in that bonus code when prompted Read the terms and conditions for your bet365 welcome bonus to make sure you fully understand your bonus Make a deposit of at least $10 into your account to complete the registration process

Now that you’ve deposited funds into your account and have finished signing up, the fun can begin of placing your first bet. Put your first bet into your bet slip and wager at least $1 on it, making sure the odds of your bet are -500 or longer.

Submit your wager and wait for your wager to settle. Whether or not your first bet won or lost won’t impact you receiving your $365 in guaranteed bonus bets.

Whence your bonus bets have been credited into your account, use them however you want on the platform.

Kentucky Sports Betting Timeline

Getting legalized sports betting in Kentucky was an uphill battle that lasted for a few years. Back in 2020, state legislature tried their first attempt at passing a bill to get sports betting legal in the Bluegrass State.

But it wasn’t until 2023 that legislation was passed. The timeline of events that led to this happening is as follows.

Jan. 7, 2020: This is when the first house bill was introduced to try and legalize sports betting. However, this bill failed to make it to the Governor’s desk. Multiple more attempts would be made over the next couple of years to get a bill passed unsuccessfully. Mar. 31, 2023: Gov. Andy Beshear signed HB 551 into law, which legalized sports betting and put the Kentucky Horse racing commission in charge of overseeing licensing and other issues regarding it. July 10, 2023: Kentucky sports bettors got the news that Sept. 7, 2023 would be the launch date for retail sports betting in the state, while online sports betting would come three weeks later on Sept. 28, 2023. Aug. 22, 2023: The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission announced the sportsbooks that have been approved for licenses including bet365, the newly formed ESPN Bet, FanDuel, DraftKings, and more.

What Other States Have bet365 Sportsbook?

Before bet365 received a license to operate in Kentucky, the online sportsbook operated out of five North American states. Those states were Colorado, Iowa, New Jersey, Ohio, and Virginia.

Of those states, Iowa was the most recent one to go live with bet365 in June of 2023 during the middle of the NBA Finals. Before them, Virginia launched bet365 on Jan. 31, 2023, two weeks before Super Bowl LVII.

Ohio launched on Jan. 1, 2023 as a day one sportsbook went online sports betting went live in the Buckeye State. Colorado went live in September of 2022, while New Jersey was the first state to go live with bet365 all the way back in August of 2019.

bet365 Kentucky App Review

Although the bet365 mobile app is unavailable in Kentucky as of the time of publish, we still wanted to give a general mobile app review of bet365 Sportsbook so that future bettors have an idea of what their fellow bettors think of bet365.

Most of the reviews on bet365 are positive, with their respective ratings on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store being 4.8 and 4.6 stars, respectively.

In our experience, the app is neatly organized and easy to navigate. The response times are very good, and you can access online banking, odds boosts, and all of the betting options bet365 has with ease.

Below are some specific reviews left by players on both the positive and negative spectrum to give you some examples of opinions left by sports bettors in other legal bet365 states.

bet365 Kentucky App Pros 👍

As mentioned above, most reviews of bet365 are positive on either iOS or Android. on iOS, the number of three star or lower ratings are incredibly small compared to the overwhelming majority of five stars and some four star reviews that were left. Below were some notable points left in reviews.

An easy registration process and friendly interphase was a point reiterated my numerous players The bet365 customer service team received good reviews from many players Withdrawing funds was an area of bet365 many people praised for being easy and fast

bet365 Kentucky App Cons

Of course, there’s always going to be some negative review even for the very best sports betting apps. Luckily for bet365 players looking at mobile app reviews, the number of bad comments were very few compared to the good ones. Some points people left on the negative side of their reviews are below.

Location issues were a common negative, as players had issues getting bet365 to verify their location whenever they logged in The bet365 app crashing was something a fair amount of players struggled with, especially on Android devices.

What Sports Can I Bet On at bet365 Kentucky?

The most popular sports betting markets in the U.S. are unexpectedly the usual suspects of the NFL, NBA, and college football. Outside of those sports, the likes of NHL and MLB are also popular betting options.

That said, many other sports are able to be wagered on such as darts, lacrosse, and badminton. Below is a list of all the sports you can bet on with bet365.

Football Basketball Hockey Baseball Golf Tennis Auto Racing Soccer Boxing MMA Tennis Australian Rules Badminton Cricket Cycling Darts eSports Rugby Snooker Softball Table Tennis Track & Field Virtual Sports

Popular Kentucky Sports Teams to Wager On

Kentucky bettors don’t have any professional sports teams in the state to bet on. But they do have NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL teams in neighboring states that residents are fans of.

Among those teams include the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Cavaliers, Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Guardians, and the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Additionally, the Bluegrass State has one of the blue bloods in college basketball amidst their ranks in the Kentucky Wildcats, as well as the Louisville Cardinals and others.

University of Kentucky

We can’t talk about Kentucky sports teams without leading off with the Kentucky Wildcats. Outside of the Louisville Cardinals, no team in the state is as popular and as successful. Basketball is the sport the Wildcats are most renowned for, with their eight national championships making them one of the most storied college sports programs in the country.

University of Louisville

Behind the University of Kentucky, Louisville is the first school many typically think of when they think of Kentucky college sports. The Cardinals have two credited college basketball national championships to their name and are fierce rivals with the Wildcats despite playing in a different conference.

Murray State University

Behind Kentucky and Louisville, Murray State checks in as one of the more popular sports teams in the state. Although Murray State doesn’t have the same historical pedigree as the names above, they’ve seen more success in recent years with basketball being their primary sport as well.

Western Kentucky University

Western Kentucky’s football program is a consistent one, while their basketball program has its fair share of ups and downs. They play out of Conference USA, but the rivalry between Kentucky and Western Kentucky is alive and well in parts of the state.

Morehead State University

Although Morehead State might not be a program with much athletic success to speak of, they’re an Ohio Valley Conference team like Murray State who have their fair share of fans.

What Bet Types are Available at bet365 Kentucky?

No matter whether you prefer to bet on same game parlays or straight bets, you can wager on any kind of bet you’d imagine on bet365. Below are just a few of the types of bet types you’ll be able to place.

bet365 Kentucky Parlays

Parlays give sports bettors the ability to bet on multiple bet types in one cumulative wager where every wager needs to be correct in order for your parlay to win.

You can either create your own same game parlay or wager on any of the bet365 bet boost same game parlays that are available on a daily basis across the most popular sports betting markets.

bet365 Kentucky Moneyline Bets

If you’re a new sports bettor, wagering on a moneyline bet will be the easiest way for you to get accustomed to sports betting. When wagering on a moneyline marker, it’s simply a wager of who you think will win a certain game or contest.

bet365 Kentucky Spreads

Spreads are similar to moneylines, as spread bets are a wager on the point differential at the game’s finish. Spreads may not have the same high or low odds moneyline markets may have, but they could be an enticing bet if you feel less comfortable betting on an outright winner of the game.

If a spread has a (-) next to it, that team must win the game by more than the point spread listed. If a spread has a (+) next to it, that team can win the game by any amount or lose by less than the point spread and your bet will win.

bet365 Kentucky Totals

If you don’t want to bet on a winner or point differential, a totals bet might be for you. When you wager on a totals market, you’re wagering on how low or high scoring a game will be, with you predicting whether over or under the point amount set by bet365.

bet365 Kentucky Futures

Futures bets are a way of betting on things that won’t be determined that day, such as who will win the league MVP or championship of your league. For events like the NFL and NBA drafts, bet365 typically has a deeper selection of futures markets than many other sports betting sites.

bet365 Kentucky Boosts

Bet boosts are the bet365 Sportsbook version of a Lion’s Boost from BetMGM. These are pre-built same game parlays by bet365 that typically have three legs in them at competitive odds.

If you’re someone who doesn’t have a lot of experience making your own parlay, this option could prove beneficial to you. You won’t always be able to find a bet boosted parlay for each game in each sport, but you shouldn’t have an issue finding hem for the most popular sporting events of the day.

Existing Promos at bet365 Kentucky

As we’ve established, bet365 has one of the best welcome bonuses in the industry with their bet $1 get $365 in bonus bets offer. But they also have other promotions for returning customers that can be taken advantage of.

Their promotions typically line up with what sports are being played, so you can expect to see NFL promotions during NFL season, but not in the summer months when MLB is the main sport in action. The two most regularly seen promotions are below.

Early Payout Offers: This is the type of promotion you’ll most regularly see on bet365, and the reward is what it sounds like. You’ll win your moneyline market bet (Or leg in a parlay) if the team you pick to win the game leads by a certain amount at any point. What that amount is will vary for each sport. Parlay Boost: Parlay boosts are also exactly what you’d think they are, with you being able to boost the odds of your parlay by up to 70%. You can combine a wide range of betting markets into your parlay, with each leg you add adding a higher percentage to your odds.

Responsible Gambling at bet365 Kentucky

Every sportsbook has a section players can click on for responsible gambling help. On the bet365 website and mobile app, you can easily find where this section is located and click on it.

Among the things you’ll see bet365 has for responsible gambling include a phone number to call if you need help, instructions on how to set all kinds of limits on yourself, and information you can use to help figure out if you or someone you know has a gambling problem.

You can also keep track of your activity to see how much you’re wagering or give yourself a time out where you won’t be able to bet for however long you decide is necessary.

bet365 Kentucky Customer Service

If something arises where you need to contact bet365 customer service, you have three options in your arsenal. You can either use the live chat box, send an email, or call a toll-free phone number.

Their live chat operate 24/7 to ensure someone is always on standby if you need them. Their phone team is also available on a 24/7 basis. Call 1-888-8-BET-365 or 1-833-754-8200 to get ahold of someone through the phone or click on “Open Chat” in the help section underneath where the live chat information is.

No matter how you reach out, bet365 helps players all over the world with a wide assortment of issues. Therefore, you can trust that they’ll be able to assist you with whatever it is.

bet365 Kentucky Safety

Wanting to make sure your sportsbook is safe and reputable is understandable. But you can rest assured knowing bet365 Sportsbook is safe, as their national coverage across different countries and thousands of mobile app reviews can give you evidence that this is a trustworthy brand to bet with.

bet365 Kentucky Payment Options

Few sportsbooks make it easier to see what deposit and withdrawal methods are available than bet365 Sportsbook. Simply go to the help section on bet365 and you’ll find a full list of deposit and withdrawal methods, as well as how long the process time is, and what the minimum and maximum amounts are.

Depositing at bet365 Kentucky

When depositing funds on bet365, it’s as easy as clicking on your account balance. You have a plethora of options available including PayPal, online banking, VISA and Mastercard, PayNearMe, Skrill, Paysafecard, and cashier cage.

All of the available deposit methods will process immediately and not have any fees attached. $10 is the minimum deposit amount across all of these methods except PayPal, which makes you deposit at least $30.

As for the maximum amount, that varies a bit more depending on which method you’re using.

Withdrawing from bet365 Kentucky

Withdrawing funds follows a similar process as depositing funds, as clicking on your account balance will show you how much money you have and give you the option to withdraw these funds.

Your methods available are PayPal, online banking, VISA and Mastercard, online banking, Skrill, or a cashier cage. Anytime you make a withdraw, you must take out at least $10 unless you’re doing a cashier cage, which lets you take out as little as $1.

You’ll have to wait one to five business days for your withdrawal process to go through when you use online banking or a debit card. PayPal and Skrill will process your funds within 24 hours, while a cashier cage is the only way to get your funds right away.

No fees will be charged by bet365 for you requesting a withdrawal. PayPal and online banking limit your withdraw to $10,000, VISA, Mastercard, and cashier cage limit you to $30,000, and Skrill caps out at $38,000.

bet365 KY FAQs

Here are some frequently asked questions, with answers, about the bet365 Kentucky bonus code.

Does bet365 have a bonus code?

With online Kentucky sports betting not going live until Sept. 28, 2023, there’s no bet365 bonus code that can be typed into a registration box at this time.

That said, when bet365 does go live in the Bluegrass State, the welcome bonus you can expect to be able to receive is for $365 in bonus bets that will be guaranteed after you settle your first bet of $1 or more on any market that has -500 or longer odds.

What countries is bet365 legal in?

Obviously, bet365 Sportsbook is legal in the U.S. as evidenced by them going live in Kentucky and already operating out of five other states. But bet365′s business expands beyond North America, as they originated and still operate out of the U.K.

That’s not all however, as bet365 can be found in the likes of Germany, Spain, Bulgaria, Austria, and so many more countries. To see if bet365 is legal in your country, a quick online search will be able to tell you. But the odds are strong that they’ll be available in your country.

Is bet365 allowed in the USA?

Yes, bet365 Sportsbook is allowed to operate in the U.S. and have been live in the country since September of 2019 when New Jersey became the first state to go live with the sportsbook.

What states is bet365 in?

As of the time of publish, bet365 is in Colorado, New Jersey, Iowa, Ohio, and Virginia. They’ll also operate out of Kentucky, and it’s possible they look to enter three states that are set to launch online sports betting in the next year in Maine, Vermont, and North Carolina.

Is bet365 a safe sportsbook?

You can count on bet365 Sportsbook being a safe and reliable sportsbook, as they had to apply and get approved for a sports betting license by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.

Given the fact that their mobile app reviews are mostly positive and they already operate out of other states and countries, there’s nothing to worry about from a safety perspective on bet365.

Can I bet on the Kentucky Derby on bet365?

Time will tell whether bet365 allows players to bet on the Kentucky Derby in 2024. In 2023, bet365 didn’t have the Kentucky Derby for players to bet on. With their expansion into Kentucky however, it’s possible that they add horse racing to their arsenal for next year’s race.

bet365 Kentucky Conclusion

There are many reasons bet365 has become the global presence they are today. The bet365 bonus code is just one reason, as giving $365 in guaranteed bonus bets at the cost of just $1 is as generous as any welcome offer is in the industry.

But beyond the bet365 bonus code, bet365′s customer service, mobile app that has excellent reviews, and promotions for returning customers make up a few reasons why people have flocked to bet365 like they have.

The fact that bet365 is available across over a dozen countries proves how good a business they do, which wouldn’t be possible without offering a complete betting package for their players.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.