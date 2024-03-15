bet365 North Carolina bonus code PINEWS scores $200 bonus bets or $1K first bet offer for Friday action

If you’re looking to get started wagering on bet365 in the Tar Heel State, you’re in luck. By using the bet365 North Carolina bonus code PINEWS when you’re signing up, you’re giving yourself the option to choose between two distinct welcome bonuses.

One is a bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets offer. This promotion credits you with your bonus bets as soon as your first wager of at least $5 settles. The second promotion you can redeem pays your first bet’s stake back in bonus bets up to $1,000 if it loses.

Note that you can redeem bet365′s first bet safety net or a bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets offer in North America if you live outside North Carolina. If you see this article outside of North America, use bonus code PI365.

Which bet365 North Carolina bonus code should you redeem?

The choice is completely up to you which promotion is right for you. A couple commonalities to keep in mind when making your choice are PINEWS is your bonus code no matter what in North America, and you’ll need to have -500 or longer odds on your first wager to meet bet365′s criteria (LIke -340 or +340, but not -540).

As important as it is to decide how much you want your first bet to be, it’s important to consider how much time and effort you’re looking to spend on bet365 going forward. The bonus bets you earn can be split up into however many little bets you want, and you’ll have seven days to use them after you receive them.

With these factors in mind, you can decide whether you want to play it riskier with your first bet and get up to $1,000 back in bonus bets if you lose, or if you’d rather play it safe and have a smaller first bet and then unlock a still generous sum of $200 in bonus bets.

Steps to use when signing up for the bet365 North Carolina bonus code

Click on the sign-up offer above or the link atop this piece corresponding to your respective welcome bonus. Enter and verify your personal information and don’t forget you’ll need to use PINEWS as your bonus code when prompted for one. Make a deposit of at least $10 and find a betting market with -500 or longer odds to bet on after choosing the sign-up offer you want to redeem. Wager at least $5 and get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets when it settles OR bet up to $1,000 and get refunded that amount in bonus bets if your wager loses. You can split bonus bets up however you want, but you must use them all within seven days before they expire.

Previewing the weekend sports betting slate to wager on bet365 with

Friday and the coming weekend days are set to be fun days for basketball fans to wager. Not only is the NBA continuing at a torrent pace through its regular season, but conference tournaments in college hoops are winding down ahead of Selection Sunday.

While the specific matchups for Saturday’s conference championship tournaments won’t be set until the end of Friday, we can look at the upcoming NBA schedule at the very least to take a look at some games.

Saturday sees the Knicks vs Kings, Warriors vs Lakers, and Cavaliers vs Rockets as some of the main attractions to bet on. Friday’s slate is highlighted by the Clippers vs Pelicans, as most the other games are between two teams trending in opposite directions.

If you sign-up with bet365, I can assure you that you’re signing up with one of the best NBA betting sites and college basketball betting sites. There are odds boosts, solid prop bets, and a reliable mobile app all at your fingertips upon registration.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.