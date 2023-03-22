BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERMGM1100: Sign-up for generous $1,100 first bet bonus

INQUIRERMGM1100 is the BetMGM bonus code you can type into the bonus code box when signing up to receive a first bet offer up to $1,100. This first bet offer will refund your first bet’s stake back into your account in the form of bonus bets if you lose. So if you wager $25 on a Wednesday NBA moneyline market and don’t win, you have a second chance to win a bet with that first bet’s stake.

If you’re in Massachusetts and are looking to sign-up with BetMGM, type in bonus code INQUIRERMGM during the registration process. This’ll enroll you in a similar first bet offer up to $1,000 that pays your stake back in bonus bets should your first wager be unsuccessful.

Finally, if you’re looking to wager on March Madness, we have a BetMGM bonus code geared toward that. Bonus code PIBONUSCBB will unlock $200 in bonus bets for your account after you’ve simply placed a $10 moneyline wager on any March Madness game. Bonus bets will be earned no matter the result of your bet.

Describing your BetMGM bonus codes in greater detail

If you’re in an eligible state where you can redeem BetMGM’s welcome bonus for an $1,100 first bet offer, Wednesday’s slate of NBA games offers great opportunities for your first bet to be placed.

Your bonus bets earned should you lose your first bet won’t be able to be withdrawn for cash. But those funds can be used as a stake for other bets.

If you’re in any state except New York or Washington D.C., you can also choose to sign-up for BetMGM’s March Madness welcome offer if you wish instead. If you were already planning on betting on a March Madness moneyline, this offer is the way to go, as you’ll be guaranteed $200 in bonus bets when your first wager settles.

Massachusetts players can either redeem that March Madness offer or a $1,000 first bet offer that’ll pay back their first bet’s stake in bonus bets if they lose. All of these welcome offers are among the best sportsbook promo codes you’ll find anywhere as a new player.

Looking at Wednesday’s best sporting events for BetMGM customers

As mentioned earlier, Wednesday’s slate of games is dominated by the NBA. Ten games are on hand, with the NBA postseason just around the corner. With every win and loss mattering more now than ever, there’s a plethora of high-stake games to wager on.

The Suns vs Lakers and Knicks vs Heat games are two of the most meaningful games Wednesday. The Heat are 1.5 point favorites at home, but the Knicks have been red hot the second half of the season. The Suns are 1.5 point favorites on the road against the Lakers, but this game could easily go either way.

Elsewhere, the Hawks will battle the Timberwolves and the Warriors will face the Mavericks. Golden State are 2.5 point favorites, but their 8-29 road record isn’t giving me much confidence to pick them. The Timberwolves are 4.5 point favorites in a game I can see Atlanta covering the spread in.

Some of the other games on hand are the 76ers vs Bulls, Nuggets vs Wizards, and Trail Blazers vs Jazz. That last game in particular is high-stakes in the Western Conference, as the Trail Blazers are on the brink of elimination.

These are the steps to redeeming your state’s BetMGM bonus code

The top offer module will take you to BetMGM’s sign-up page in all states but Massachusetts. Massachusetts players can be taken to their sign-up page through the bottom module. Enter and verify your personal information such as name, location, age, and last four digits of your SSN. Type in your state’s BetMGM bonus code into the box when it appears on your screen, whether that’s INQUIRERMGM1100 or INQUIRERMGM. Read your welcome offer’s terms and conditions and make your initial deposit of $10. Wager a maximum of $1,100 or $1,000 on your first betting market and get your stake back in bonus bets if you lose. Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and will expire seven days after being credited.

Here’s what you can do to use your BetMGM March Madness bonus code

Click the offer module above and enter your personal information so BetMGM can verify you. Use the BetMGM bonus code PIBONUSCBB when prompted. Read and agree to BetMGM’s terms and conditions and deposit $10 or more into your account. All you need to bet on a March Madness moneyline is at least $10. When this moneyline bet settles, $200 bonus bets will be credited to your account.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.