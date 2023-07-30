BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERMGM earns you first bet offer up to $1,000 Sunday

New customers signing up with BetMGM Sportsbook can utilize the BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERMGM and earn a first-bet offer worth up to a maximum amount of $1,000.

If you’re not familiar with a first-bet offer, it means you’ll receive your first bet’s stake back in the form of bonus bets if you don’t win.

Depending on how much your first bet is will determine how your bonus bets are paid out, with those specific details being laid out below.

Details surrounding your BetMGM bonus code

The specifics for how BetMGM pays out your bonus bets is as followed. It starts by determining how much money you’re looking to wager on, with $50 being the amount to keep in mind.

If your first bet totals $50 or less and you don’t win, one single bonus bet of how much you wagered will come back to you. But if you wager more than $50, you’ll get five bonus bets equal to 20% of how much you wagered.

For example, if you wagered an even $100 on the Phillies to beat the Pirates and don’t win, you’ll earn five $20 bonus bets.

Signing up with BetMGM isn’t difficult, as you can click on either offer module in this piece and begin signing up.

BetMGM is one of the best sports betting sites and is home to the most competitive futures odds out there, including the 2023 World Series futures odds, which are led by the Atlanta Braves.

Steps to redeem your BetMGM bonus code at sign-up

Click the offer module directly above so you can begin entering and verifying your personal information with BetMGM After entering and verifying your information, use the BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERMGM Deposit $10 or more into your BetMGM account after reading your offer’s terms and conditions Place your first wager on any betting market up to a maximum amount of $1,000 If your first bet doesn’t go your way, BetMGM will pay whatever your stake was back to you in bonus bets If you wagered less than $50, you’ll earn that amount in the form of one single bonus bet If you wagered more than $50, you’ll receive five bonus bets equal to 20% of your first bet’s stake Bonus bets are unable to be withdrawn as cash and have seven days to be used before expiring

How you can use your BetMGM bonus code Sunday

15 MLB games make up the majority of what sports bettors on BetMGM will be paying attention to Sunday.

Among the games most intriguing featuring the best teams include the Yankees vs. Orioles, Reds vs. Dodgers, Rays vs. Astros, Brewers vs. Braves, and Phillies vs. Pirates.

That list of games doesn’t even include some other noteworthy games taking place such as the Angels vs. Blue Jays and Red Sox vs. Giants.

With the MLB trade deadline being Aug. 1, Sunday might mark the last day you can watch certain players on certain teams.

As mentioned earlier, you can also bet on plenty of futures bets revolving around MLB such as who the winner of the 2023 World Series will be.

But outside of that, you can also bet on the winner of each division, the Cy Young winner, rookie of the year, and so much more.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes onla