New users to BetMGM looking to bet on Week 6′s MNF matchup are in luck, as they can take advantage of the sportsbook’s $1,000 risk-free bet welcome offer.

Those looking to take advantage of BetMGM’s new welcome offer don’t have many steps to take at all. Simply make an account, and enter promo code INQUIRERMGM when prompted. After your initial deposit is made, you’re free to place you first wager on any MNF prop.

If your first bet up to $1,000 is unsuccessful, you’ll receive your stake up to that amount back in free bets. Bet MGM is one of the better sportsbooks out there, and are an excellent choice if you’re a new player looking to get involved in what’s an important game for the AFC West standings.

BetMGM MNF Preview: Broncos vs Chargers

In Week 6, it’s early yet to say any game is a must-win game. But both the Broncos and Chargers will look to win this game with a sense of urgency. Both teams trail the Chiefs in the AFC West standings. Both teams also have their own kinks they still need to work out.

The Broncos are 2-3 and have struggled more than anyone could’ve expected. Russell Wilson’s had an abysmal start to the season, and the offense has struggled to score points. The Broncos are coming off a touchdown-less 12-9 loss in Week 5, and desperately need to turn the ship around offensively.

The Chargers haven’t faired too much better than the Broncos, with a 3-2 record and mounting injury list. They’ve struggled to stay healthy on both sides of the ball, and their defense gives up 27.2 points per game. Like Denver, they need a win in the worst way at home in primetime.

BetMGM favors the Chargers by 4.5 points in a game where both teams are projected a modest 45.5 combined points.

What is BetMGM’s Promo Code?

BetMGM Bonus Code INQUIRERMGM BetMGM Sportsbook Promo $1,000 Risk-Free Bet Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New Customers only. Must be 21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, KS, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply

How to use BetMGM’s bonus code

Go to BetMGM Sportsbook via the offer in this piece Hit the ‘Register’ button Enter and verify your personal details Enter promo code INQUIRERMGM when prompted Read the offer’s Terms and Conditions Finish setting up your account Make an initial deposit of $10+ Place your first bet risk-free on any MNF Week 6 prop If your bet loses, you’ll be given a free bet equal in value to your stake up to $1,000 This free bet cannot be withdrawn for real cash and must be used within 7 days

Refer-a-Friend to BetMGM for additional rewards

21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, KS, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. T&Cs apply.

If you know anyone who might enjoy BetMGM, take advantage of their refer-a-friend promotion. All you have to do is make sure your referral uses your referral link at sign-up. They then must use their $50 bonus on any bet with odds of -200 or more.

After their bet settles, you’ll receive your bonus $50 in funds. You can take advantage of this promotion up to 20 times monthly, giving you a maximum extra of $1,000 in bonuses each month.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.