BetMGM are preparing for another exciting night of Monday Night Football action by allowing new players to claim a $1,000 risk-free bet when using code INQUIRERMGM.

INQUIRERMGM is the code you need to enter at sign-up in order to claim BetMGM’s generous welcome offer, one that allows you to place your first bet on MNF risk-free up to $1,000.

All you need to do is sign-up, entering your bonus code whilst doing so, make your initial deposit and place your first bet on any Browns vs Bengals market.

If this bet goes on to lose, you’ll be given your stake back as a free bet up to $1,000, with you able to use this free bet on whichever market you please.

Bengals vs Browns odds with BetMGM Sportsbook

Team Spread Totals 47 Moneyline Bengals (-3.5) -110 Over -110 -188 Browns (+3.5) -110 Under -110 +155

The Browns aren’t exactly in the best of form going into today’s MF clash, with Cleveland having lost their last four games, against the Ravens, Patriots, Chargers and Falcons.

They’re 2-5 after seven games, with Cleveland needing somewhat of a minor miracle in order to turn their season around and make the playoffs this term.

The same’ cant be said for the Bengals, who are 4-3 and joint-top of their division going into this game, winning their last two outings.

Cincinnati made the Super Bowl last year, however ultimately fell short at the last hurdle, with the Bengals looking in good shape to repeat this feat this time around given how they’ve started this year.

What is the BetMGM Bonus Code?

BetMGM Bonus Code INQUIRERMGM BetMGM Sportsbook Promo $1,000 Risk-Free Bet Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New Customers only. Must be 21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, KS, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply

How to use your BetMGM bonus code

Head to BetMGM Sportsbook via the offer in this piece Hit the ‘Register’ button Enter and verify your personal details Enter code INQUIRERMGM when asked to Read the offer’s T&C’s Finish setting up your account Make an initial $10+ deposit Place your first bet risk-free on any Browns vs Bengals market If this bet loses, you’ll be given a free bet equal in value to your stake up to $1,000 Free bet cannot be withdrawn for real cash and must be used within 7 days

Refer-a-Friend with BetMGM Sportsbook

21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, KS, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. T&Cs apply.

BetMGM’s excellent refer-a-friend promo allows new and current users the chance to claim an extra $1,000 in bonus funds per month, with you able to claim this as well as your welcome offer.

Just have a friend create an account with their sportsbook via your referral link and have them wager their $50 bonus on any market price -200 or greater.

You’ll then be issued $50 in bonus funds, with you getting to refer up to 20 friends a month, meaning there’s up to $1,000 to be claimed.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.