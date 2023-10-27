BetMGM vs. DraftKings: Which Sportsbook is better?

When you ask experienced sports bettors to name two of best online sportsbooks in the industry, odds are BetMGM Sportsbook and DraftKings Sportsbook will be the two names they mention. Both of these online sports betting sites are among the most recognizable online sports betting brands players use and trust.

This is the case for many reasons that will be discussed in greater detail throughout this piece. Some of these reasons are the number of states they’re legal in (21 each) and how quick they are to establish a presence in each new state that launches online sports betting.

Additionally, DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports contests and BetMGM casino are both popular in their own respective rights. A lot of players use those products and learn about the platform’s online sportsbook that way.

DraftKings vs. BetMGM BetMGM DraftKings DraftKings vs. BetMGM Available States BetMGM 22 states - AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MS (retail only), NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, DC, WA (retail only), WV, WY DraftKings 23 states - AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, NH, NJ, NY, OH, OR, PA, TN, VA, WA (retail only), WV, WY DraftKings vs. BetMGM New Customer Promo Offer BetMGM 20% Deposit Match up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets - Use Bonus Code INQUIRERMGM DraftKings Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets DraftKings vs. BetMGM Minimum age BetMGM 21 DraftKings 21 DraftKings vs. BetMGM DFS BetMGM No DraftKings Yes DraftKings vs. BetMGM Casino BetMGM Yes - Available in NJ, MI, PA, WV DraftKings Yes - Available in CT, NJ, MI, PA, WV

Comparing BetMGM Welcome Offer vs. DraftKings Sportsbook Sign-Up Bonus

The BetMGM bonus code being offered is a 20% deposit match worth up to $1,500 in bonus bets (use the bonus code INQUIRERMGM). This means the maximum amount of cash you can deposit that’ll be matched is $7,500. Whatever you get matched will then be subject to a 10x wagering requirement that has 30 days to be met.

DraftKings is giving their new players $200 in guaranteed bonus bets, which is also a pretty good deal for new players.

You only need to wager $5 or more to qualify for the DraftKings bonus bets promotion, and your bonus bets will be credited after submitting your first bet. No waiting on your first bet to settle is required.

Both BetMGM and Draftkings have offers that include bonus bets, which is consistent with what other sportsbooks offer. Offering guaranteed bonus bets after placing or settling your first bet is what the likes of FanDuel and bet365 have, among others.

In directly comparing these two offers, BetMGM gets the nod due to its 20% deposit match being a one-of-a-kind welcome offer you won’t see from other sportsbooks.

That all being said, welcome bonuses change often. Both sportsbooks can and do change their welcome bonuses at any time, and the tables could be reversed when/if DraftKings takes over as having the better welcome offer.

BetMGM Sportsbook vs. DraftKings Sportsbook Promos for Existing Players

After looking at each welcome bonus offered by each online sportsbook, promotions for returning customers is the next area that is important to consider when considering which platform to register with.

Both of these sportsbooks run consistent promotions for returning customers. Overall, DraftKings has more ongoing promotions than BetMGM. But this is another area that can change at any given moment, depending on the sports calendar.

Below are different promotions you’ll come across with each sportsbook. While the concept of these promotions match up similarly, they do differ in certain ways. Therefore, it’s always important to read the terms and conditions of each promotion to make sure you know how to correctly apply it.

BetMGM Sportsbook Promotions for Existing Customers

Lion’s Boosts - Lions Boosts are pre-made parlays BetMGM Sportsbook creates for any given sports game that have higher priced odds that stand out upon looking at them. These odds can change as BetMGM deems fit.

Odds Boosts - Whereas Lion’s Boosts were parlays created by DraftKings with increased odds, an odds boost token can be used by you in any wager you want to place so long as it’s compliant with any terms and conditions BetMGM has for it.

Bonus Bets - Bonus bets are a form of in-game currency you earn from BetMGM for certain actions. Bonus bets can be used to replace your real cash money stake on a wager. Bonus bets typically have seven days to be used before expiring unless stated otherwise.

Parlay Profit Boosts - Parlay profit boosts increase your potential sports betting payout. The difference is you need to create a parlay that’s in line with the terms and conditions of your respective profit boost to make sure you can apply it.

DraftKings Sportsbook Promotions for Existing Customers

DK Boosts - DK Boosts are DraftKings’ form of Lion’s Boosts. The same rules of odds fluctuating applies here, so keep that in mind if you see one you like.

Refer-a-friend - DraftKings rewards both the existing customer and someone they refer to the platform with rewards when you send someone your referral link and have them sign-up through the instructions listed out in the terms and conditions of this promotion.

Odd Surges - Odds surges are a type of boost you can apply to your wager that shoots up your odds for any particular bet. You can apply your odds surge to your bet after placing it in your betslip and before hitting submit.

Parlay Profit Boosts - Parlay profit boosts on DraftKings are no different than they are on BetMGM. As is the case on BetMGM, just make sure you’re following the terms and conditions of your parlay before submitting it to ensure you can apply your profit boost.

BetMGM vs. DraftKings: Available Platforms

You can count on BetMGM and DraftKings whether you’re looking to fulfil your sports betting needs on desktop, iOS, or Android. For that matter, most major sports betting apps are available on iOS and Android alike.

BetMGM vs. DraftKings Mobile Betting App Comparison

Having a reliable mobile app is pivotal in order to compete in the competitive online sports betting industry. There are many things that go into having a reliable app, but having great ratings from players is arguably the most important thing since that’s the first thing people look at.

After ratings, having an easy-to-navigate user experience is important. So is having an app void of technical errors and one that offers enough content to keep users engaged. More info on the BetMGM Sportsbook app and the DraftKings Sportsbook app are detailed below.

BetMGM Sportsbook Mobile App

Users who’ve reviewed the BetMGM Sportsbook app have left positive reviews for the most part. On iOS, BetMGM has a 4.8-star rating from over 100,000 ratings. There is a notable drop in their ratings on Android, however, as they have a 4.4-star rating with over 20,000 reviews.

Our experience with the BetMGM Sportsbook app was a good one. The fonts are easy to read and navigating the app wasn’t too difficult. BetMGM makes it easy to find odds boosts, popular same-game parlays, and more for each game.

That said, certain areas, like live betting were a bit harder to find. Rather than there being a dedicated tab for live betting, you had to go through an extra step to find that category.

Load times were fairly quick, but weren’t quite instantaneous like DraftKings was. If you only use BetMGM, you may not even notice the small lapse in response time. But compared to DraftKings, it’s a noticeable difference.

Ultimately, BetMGM offers a well-run app that we recommend to all sports bettors. Although there are a couple areas where improvement wouldn’t hurt, there’s a reason why the app is rated so highly.

DraftKings Sportsbook Mobile App

For starters, the DraftKings Sportsbook app passes the test of having good user reviews with flying colors. Their Apple App Store rating is 4.8 stars from almost 600,000 ratings. On the Google Play Store, users have left a 4.7-star rating, from over 100,000 ratings.

The DraftKings app is very easy to navigate. If you’re new to sports betting, this is the most user-friendly app you will find. Although it may appear like a lot to navigate on the surface, the way DraftKings lays out their app makes sense after spending a few minutes on it.

It’s easy to find the betting market you want to bet on. After you click on your market, you’ll see all the available promotions at the top of your screen. Once you see a promotion you want to use, it’s just one more step to add it to your betslip. Sometimes it’s even added automatically.

The app is super fast, with no lag time issues evident during testing. Live betting, accessing your banking options, and checking out promotions for DraftKings Casino and DraftKings DFS are also incredibly simple on this mobile app.

In general, it’s not hard to see why this app got the stellar reviews it did on iOS and Android.

BetMGM vs. DraftKings: Available Betting Markets

Both BetMGM and DraftKings have a deep selection of betting markets that include the four major North American sports, college sports, and many sports that are popular in other countries. The following sports are available on both BetMGM and DraftKings

NFL NBA MLB NHL College Football College Basketball Boxing MMA Soccer PGA Tour Tennis Auto Racing And many more depending on state and time of year

That’s an extensive list of betting markets these sportsbooks have in common. But one of the things that differentiates these books is some minor and less popular sports to bet on. In terms of unique betting markets, there might be a few niche sports like badminton that only one sportsbook might offer, but for the most part, both BetMGM and DraftKings offer the same sports.

BetMGM and DraftKings Bet Types

Similarly to how it’s important to have a diverse amount of betting markets, it’s just as important to have a healthy amount of bet types.

In addition to standard betting markets like spread and moneyline, having prop bets, an easy parlay building system, and futures bets are very important. Both sportsbooks offer the following bet types:

Spread Total Moneyline Parlay Same Game Parlays Live Betting Futures Betting Prop Betting And more depending on state

Both sportsbooks are among the best at having a deep selection of futures markets. Additionally, you can count on all kinds of prop bets for each game such as team, player, or game props.

The main difference these platforms have in bet types is BetMGM’s Lion’s Boosts and DraftKings’ DK Boosts. These bet types are essentially the same thing but with different names.

BetMGM vs. DraftKings Odds Pricing

BetMGM and DraftKings rank as two of the best sportsbooks you can find when it comes to having competitive odds.

When looking at moneylines and spreads for NFL games, BetMGM will have the better odds for some games while DraftKings will have the better odds for others. When adding up which of the two had better odds for the NFL, the results ended up equaling out.

The same thing can be said for the NBA. During testing, the NHL was the sporting league with the most differential between games in moneyline markets. That said, each NHL betting site equalled out in terms of having better-priced games than the other.

BetMGM vs. DraftKings Payment Options

Other than each site having competitive odds, the next area these sportsbooks were closest in was banking methods. BetMGM offers one more deposit method than DraftKings, but DraftKings requires just a $5 minimum deposit compared to the $10 required by BetMGM.

Below are a list of deposit methods shared by each online sportsbook.

Debit Card/Credit Card Online Bank Transfer PayPal Play+ Card Cash @ Casino Cage And more depending on state

The number of withdrawal methods each sportsbook has is identical. The difference is BetMGM requires a minimum withdrawal amount of $20 while DraftKings lets you withdraw as little as $1.

Identical withdrawal methods shared between BetMGM and DraftKings are listed out below.

Debit Card Online Bank Transfer PayPal Play+ Card Cash @ Casino Cage Physical Check And more depending on state

BetMGM and DraftKings Partnerships

As two of the leading names in the online sports betting industry, these sportsbooks have partnered with major names in the sports world to promote their product.

BetMGM Partnerships

BetMGM has partnerships with a massive number of NFL teams headlining their list of partners. Other than NFL teams, they partner with a half dozen MLB teams, the Philadelphia 76ers, and NASCAR’s Richard Childress Racing team.

NFL: Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans NBA: Philadelphia 76ers MLB: Boston Red Sox, Cincinnati Reds, Detroit Tigers, Houston Astros, Pittsburgh Pirates, Washington Nationals NASCAR: Richard Childress Racing

DraftKings Partnerships

DraftKings’ list of partnerships is even more impressive, with partnerships across all four major North American sports. Below is a list of each sport and which teams partner with DraftKings.

NFL: Baltimore Ravens, New England Patriots, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers NBA: Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, Sacramento Kings MLB: Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Cleveland Guardians, Colorado Rockies NHL: Boston Bruins, Chicago Blackhawks, Colorado Avalanche, Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings, New York Rangers, Nashville Predators NASCAR: 23XI Racing

BetMGM Casino

BetMGM Casino is where it all began for BetMGM Sportsbook. Although BetMGM’s background roots back to 1969, it was in 1987 when MGM Grand, Inc. was born. December of 1993 was when BetMGM’s first retail casino opened in Las Vegas.

Their online casino took hold in New Jersey first in 2017. Since then, they’ve expanded their online casinos to operate out of Pennsylvania, Michigan, and West Virginia as well.

Even though more people may know BetMGM for their sportsbook at this point, their online casino is growing in popularity and is a recognizable name amongst those who play online casino games.

BetMGM has a respectable library of online casino games and live dealer games. They regularly have promotions for returning customers. You can play BetMGM Casino through the BetMGM Sportsbook app, as the two features are intertwined with one another.

Finally, BetMGM has one of the best casino bonuses in the industry. This is another reason they’ve grown to be one of the best online casinos out there, as a generous welcome bonus is important to draw in new players.

DraftKings DFS

Before DraftKings became one of the leading sports betting options in North America, they were one of the country’s first daily fantasy sports platforms. They launched their daily fantasy sports (DFS) service on MLB’s opening day in 2012.

It didn’t take long for their DFS contests to catch momentum among sports fans. They’ve remained one of the most played platforms in the DFS community despite questions being raised over whether they’re a form of betting or not.

There are many reasons DraftKings DFS is as popular as it is. For starters, their contests encompass a lot of betting markets, including non-major North American sports like League of Legends and NASCAR. There are also a bounty of different contests available, with some sports (NFL and NBA) having more than others.

DraftKings also offers a large number of promotions each day for their DFS players to utilize. The app runs smoothly and has a 4.9-star rating on the Apple App Store with over 500,000 reviews.

BetMGM vs. DraftKings Rewards Program

BetMGM and DraftKings both have rewards programs that give users rewards and perks for wagering on any of their offerings.

BetMGM Rewards automatically enrolls new users in the system. Customers can play their way into one of five tiers, with Sapphire being the first tier and Noir being the final tier that’s invite only.

Some of the perks are a birthday bonus bet, an anniversary bonus bet, access to premium customer support, and more.

The DraftKings rewards program is called Dynasty Rewards. Like BetMGM, new users are automatically enrolled in the program.

Dynasty Rewards offers different weekly and monthly promotions to utilize. Users also receive a weekly prize chest that comes with better rewards depending on tier level.

Responsible Gaming on BetMGM and DraftKings Sportsbook

Every sportsbook has the responsibility of having responsible gambling resources easily accessible for players. These resources are expected to have tools to gamble more responsibly as well as ways to reach out for help if you or someone you know may have a gambling problem.

These sportsbooks both take responsible gambling seriously and make the process of accessing these resources very easy. Click the “RG” logo in the top right corner of your screen on DraftKings and the top left corner of your screen on BetMGM.

Both platforms give you the ability to impose deposit limits on your account. There is also a self-exclusion tool which lets users lock themselves out of the sportsbook for a certain amount of time.

BetMGM and DraftKings take responsible gambling seriously and offer industry-leading resources for those who want to take a break from sports betting.

BetMGM vs. DraftKings Customer Support

Both DraftKings and BetMGM have solid customer support teams always available to help customers with any issues that arise.

BetMGM has a 24/7 live chat box or an email address you can contact with any inquires. Just click the “Help & Customer Care” box on BetMGM to find their FAQ page and “Contact Us” link at the bottom that shows you where to click to get in touch with the customer support team.

If you’re looking to contact DraftKings customer support, it’ll be a bit more difficult. You have to scroll to the bottom of their web browser to find the “Get Help” tab.

DraftKings only has an email address to contact for you to get your issue resolved as there’s no live chat box or phone number. But they’re at least available on a 24/7 basis.

BetMGM or DraftKings Conclusion - Which is Better?

Everything that’s been debated and analyzed up to this point begs the overarching question of which sportsbook is a better option for most players.

Ultimately, we at the Inquirer give DraftKings the slightest nod over BetMGM. You’ll be hard-pressed to find two online sportsbooks that mirror each other as similarly as BetMGM and DraftKings, making it hard to compare them. As similar as they are, DraftKings is just slightly ahead of BetMGM in a few categories.

In terms of their similarities, both mobile apps have phenomenal reviews from players. Both platforms came out nearly identical when calculating which has the better odds. Both customer services operate 24/7, and the banking methods are nearly identical.

Both platforms also do a great job with their promotion and accessibility of responsible gambling. Finally, betting markets are nearly identical.

BetMGM vs. DraftKings - Final Verdict

We give the DraftKings app the nod in part due to its quicker response time. DraftKings also gets a slight edge in having smaller minimum deposit and withdrawal amounts. The last point in their favor is offering a few more unique betting markets than BetMGM such as E-Sports, and awards shows.

The biggest area of favor of BetMGM is the welcome bonus. BetMGM offers a 20% deposit match up to $1,500, which is a terrific offer (promo code INQUIRERMGM). On the other side, DraftKings has a decent bonus ($200 in bonus bets is nothing to complain about), but it’s not quite as generous as what is offered by BetMGM.

That said, welcome bonuses change all the time, so that is not a deal-breaker in deciding which sportsbook is better. While BetMGM has the better welcome bonus right now, this can change at any point.

BetMGM’s customer service gets a point in their favor due to the multiple ways to contact them and the process being simpler than DraftKings. But in terms of promotions for returning customers, DraftKings is clearly better.

When it’s all said and done, you can’t go wrong with picking either BetMGM or DraftKings. The good news is new users can check out both sportsbooks and get both introductory offers before deciding which is the right one for them. Sign up for one or both of them today!