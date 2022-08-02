Commercial Content, 21+

Inquirer readers can claim a $1,000 risk-free sports bet, $1,000 casino deposit match + $25 no deposit bonus, or a $1,000 poker deposit match + $75 in tournament tickets when signing up with BetMGM in August 2022.

BetMGM Bonus Code August 2022

More on the BetMGM Bonus Code

What is the BetMGM Bonus Code?

BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Get a $1,000 risk-free first sports bet Sportsbook Bonus T&C’s 21+, AZ, NJ, IN, CO, TN, WV, IA, VA, MI, DC, WY Only. Full Terms and Conditions Apply. (Offer Not Available in NY or PA) BetMGM Casino Bonus 100% Deposit Match up to $1,000 + $25 No Deposit Bonus Casino Bonus T&C’s 21+, NJ, MI, PA, WV Only, Full T&C’s Apply, BetMGM Poker Bonus 100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000 + $75 In Tournament Tickets Poker Bonus T&C’s 21+, NJ Only, Full T&C’s Apply

It must be noted that BetMGM aren’t currently offering welcome offers to players from both New York and Pennsylvania.

However, players from those states will still able to sign up with BetMGM’s online sportsbook and wager with them.

What is the BetMGM bonus offer?

BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet of up to $1,000. Just sign up to the BetMGM sportsbook app on iOS or Android or visit BetMGM.com.

In order to claim this offer, you’ll just need to make a $10+ deposit and place your first wager on any sports market.

If this bet loses, you’ll be given your stake back in the form of a free bet, with you being able to use this on any sports market you please.

This promotion is particularly generous when compared to what other legal sportsbooks are giving new players, both in terms of the amount of cash the bet is worth and the fact that it is risk-free.

In addition, you won’t even need to enter a bonus code in order to claim this offer, making it incredibly easy to do so when creating your account.

There aren’t too many sportsbook offering risk-free bet offers with higher value than this, with BetMGM’s easily being one of the most generous you’re going to come across.

How to use your BetMGM bonus code

Head to BetMGM Sportsbook via the offer in his piece Create your new sportsbook account, entering and verifying your details No bonus code is required for this offer Read the offer’s terms and conditions Finish creating your new account and make an initial $10+ deposit Place your first wager risk-free and receive up to $1,000 back in free bets if it loses. If your bet does lose, your free bets will be available once the wager is settled.

August sports events at BetMGM

NFL pre-season gets underway this month as we edge closer and closer to the start of the 2022 NFL campaign, which gets underway early September.

The only major US league currently taking place is the MLB, with the likes of the Yankees and Dodgers current favorites to go all the way this term given how they’ve performed so far.

The Premier League finally gets underway at the start of the month, with Crystal Palace vs Arsenal kicking off what’s set to be an exciting 2022/23 campaign.

The current PGA Tour gets through it’s last few remaining events before the end of the 2022 calendar, with the Tour Championship proving to be the end of what’s been an exciting year for the sport.

Tennis fans still have the US Open to look forward to this month following Wimbledon, with the Open getting underway August 27th and continuing into September.

BetMGM promos for existing customers

BetMGM also runs a number of promotions for existing players to keep you playing at the sportsbook.

Money Monday Club

21+. T&Cs apply.

Opt in to the Money Monday Club and receive a $10 free bet when you place a total of $50 in qualifying wagers during the previous week (Monday through Sunday).

Insurance up to $25 on your MLB One Game Parlay

21+. T&Cs apply.

Place an MLB One Game Parlay wager and get up to $25 back in free bets if you miss one leg.

To grab this deal opt in to the MLB One Game Parlay Insurance promotion on the site and place an MLB One Game Parlay wager with four legs or more (maximum 20 legs).

If you miss one leg on your first eligible MLB One Game Parlay of the day, you’ll land $25 back in free bets.

BetMGM Referral Bonuses

Refer A Friend

21+. T&Cs apply.

If you have a friend who loves sports as much as you do, why not invite them to join BetMGM and both of you will receive a cash bonus.

Send them a Refer A Friend invitation through email, social media or text and once they sign up, get verified and meet the basic wager requirement you’ll both receive a $50 cash referral bonus.

They must sign up for the same BetMHM state app you use, so if you are a BetMGM Sports NJ user, you can only refer friends in New Jersey in order to qualify for the bonus.

Unfortunately referring your friends in New York to BetMGM won’t land you any prize.

Where is BetMGM legal?

BetMGM is now legal in 23 different states across the USA, although they vary when it comes to whether they accept mobile sports betting and retail sports betting.

You don’t have to be a resident in a state where BetMGM is available to experience their sportsbook, but you must be located in one of those states while placing your wagers.

BetMGM sportsbooks are also located at MGM casinos in Las Vegas and other cities throughout the US.

Arizona - launched mobile sportsbook in September 2021.

Colorado - launched mobile sportsbook in May 2020.

Florida - launched horse racing in December 2021.

Illinois - launched mobile sportsbook in March 2022.

Indiana - launched mobile sportsbook in February 2020.

Iowa - launched mobile sportsbook January 2021.

Louisiana - launched horse racing in December 2021 and mobile sportsbook in January 2022.

Maryland - launched sportsbook in December 2021.

Michigan - launched mobile app in January 2021, offering casino gaming and sports betting with online poker shortly after.

Mississippi - launched mobile sportsbook app in September 2021.

Nevada - launched mobile sportsbook app in March 2020.

New Jersey - launched in August 2019, replacing playMGM with a new and improved app offering sports, casino and poker.

New York - launched mobile sportsbook app in January 2022.

Ohio - launched horse racing in October 2021.

Oregon - launched mobile betting in March 2021.

Pennsylvania - launched mobile app offering casino and sports betting in December 2020 with online poker following in April 2021.

South Dakota - opened sportsbook in September 2021.

Tennessee - launched mobile sportsbook in November 2020.

Virginia - launched mobile sportsbook app in January 2021.

Washington - sportsbook opened in December 2020.

Washington DC - launched mobile sportsbook in June 2021.

West Virginia - launched mobile sportsbook app in January 2020, adding online casino games in August 2020.

Wyoming - launched mobile sportsbook in September 2021.

States where BetMGM could soon be legal

California: Legal sports betting hasn’t yet been approved in the Golden State, but it might not be far off given the huge rise in popularity of sports betting across the US.

The 2022 legislative session in CA will be crucial to how the state goes ahead with plans for legal sports betting but given BetMGM’s success so far throughout the country, they are expected to feature heavily in any bidding process for a California online sports betting license.

All roads lead to the November 2022 election and it will be up to the voters to decide which type of sports betting they want, if at all.

Presently there are four sports betting initiatives that various groups are trying to put before the electorate in 2022, but only one if guaranteed on the ballot as it stands.

Texas: The Lone Star State is another huge one in the US where legal sports betting doesn’t yet exist.

“Texas would be right up there in the top three for sure and then probably one or two depending on adoption but it’s such a massive population base, it’s gonna be one of the biggest markets,” said Ben Fawkes, vice-president of digital content for the Vegas Stats and Information Network.

At the National Council of Legislators from Gaming States’ (NCLGS) winter meeting last December, sports betting industry lawyer Daniel Wallach tweeted: “Texas rep Dan Huberty just gave the keynote speech at the NCLGS gaming industry conference in Austin.

His quote: ‘I really believe there’s an opportunity here to pass sports betting in 2023. If you present it to the voters in the right way, it’s gonna pass. It will pass.’”

Kansas: Kansas is looking increasingly likely to be the next state to welcome BetMGM to its shores, with the Sunflower legalizing sports betting as recently as May 12th.

Following this, it will take a few months to get sports betting up and running in KS, however once it does, expect BetMGM to be one of the sportsbooks that opens their doors in the state.

The end of August has been touted as the earliest time at which sports betting in Kansas could launch, thus those in KS could see BetMGM launch throughout the state as early as then.

How does BetMGM Compare with other sportsbooks?

As already stated in this piece, BetMGM are one of the country’s leading online sportsbooks, with their excellence being clear for all that have used them before to see.

However, despite their clear brilliance, there are still a number of sports betting sites that rival them in a number of areas, with the likes of FanDuel and Caesars being just two of these.

So, we’re here to take you through all the major areas of BetMGM’s sportsbooks and how they compare to the likes of FanDuel and Caesars in these areas, offering analysis where needed.

Bonuses and Promotions

It’s fair to say that BetMGM are one of the leaders amongst their competitors when it comes to the offers and promotions they have on offer.

Their sign-up offer is very generous and proves to be very similar to the ones offered by Caesars and FanDuel, with their current customer offers also being very varied

This also proves to be the case for Caesars, whose range of offers provides steady competition for BetMGM, and whilst FanDuel are up to that level yet, it’s fair to say they aren’t far behind.

Markets

BetMGM have a seriously strong range of markets to bet on, with these covering a huge range of sports, spanning the likes of basketball and football to handball and snooker.

The same can also be said for Caesars, something that shouldn’t be a surprise considering they took over William Hill’s sportsbook fairly recently, a sports betting site that’s one of the strongest in Europe.

FanDuel, whilst having a great selection of markets, do fall slightly short when being compared to BetMGM and Caesars, although given the sheer quality of these two sites, that shouldn’t be seen as too much of a negative.

Live Betting

Much like their markets, BetMGM excel when it comes to their live betting section, with their range of stats and in-game markets making their in-play betting a sight to behold.

Caesars and FanDuel both boast strong live betting sections, with the stats and markets offered by each pushing BetMGM all the way, with there not being much to separate to three in this regard currently.

Live Streaming Service

BetMGM’s live stream offerings are some of the best you’re going to come across, with a streaming service offered on a huge range of sports, ranging from the likes of basketball, tennis and soccer to name a few.

FanDuel matches them in this regard, with an impressive number of games from a wide range of sports being shown via their sportsbook at any given time.

The same sadly cannot be said for Caesars, whose live streaming options are sadly limited in comparison to FanDuel and BetMGM.

Mobile App

It’s fair to say that all of BetMGM, Caesars and FanDuel’s apps are some of the best you’ll use when betting on sports.

All three have very fast loading times and are very easy to use, making it a simple process when wagering on any sports markets you please.

All three offer live streaming through their app, however if we had to pick a winner, FanDuel does offer app-only offer to users, making their app the most enticing to use between them, BetMGM and Caesars.

Customer Service

All three sportsbooks have email, phone and live chat services that are available 24/7, with all these easily accessible via both the desktop site and mobile app.

All offer helpful and insightful FAQ sections as well, answering a huge range of questions that users may have when trying to navigate their sportsbook.

BetMGM Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Founded by a leading casino brand Lacking in some international sports Fully licensed and regulated across numerous states Doesn’t have the best bonuses for existing customers Employs latest data encryption system Welcome bonus only available using download service Live streaming for sporting events on the site and on mobile apps No live chat feature or customer support available by phone Great variety of top American sports and leagues with plenty of betting options Withdrawals take at least two banking days to process Highly competitive odds Same-game parlays feature a great way to find value Free bets offered every week and ace promotions and bonus offers Top graphics and user-friendly interface on website and app

BetMGM Customer Service

BetMGM Customer Service Phone Number 1-609-248-9531 Email Support@BetMGMSports.com Live Chat Yes Live Chat Hours 24/7

BetMGM’s customer service options are all found via the ‘Help & Contact’ section in the top right of their sportsbook site, with this containing a number of helpful FAQs and their Live Chat section.

Their live chat is open 24/7, meaning you can chat with one of their customer service representatives at a time that suits you, with their email and phone lines also open all week as well.

BetMGM Deposit and Withdrawal Methods

BetMGM is one of the US’ biggest online sportsbooks, thus it shouldn’t come as a surprise to hear that they have a range of ways to deposit funds into your online sports betting account.

These are the current options offered by BetMGM when it comes to depositing:

Method Minimum Deposit Processing Time Transaction Free E-Check $10 Instant Free Credit/Debit Card $10 Instant Free Online Bank Transfer $0 Instant Free PlayNearMe $10 Instant Free Cash $0 Instant Free Play+ Card $10 Instant Free Skrill $10 Instant Free

In addition, BetMGM also allow users to withdraw winnings from their sports betting account via a number of ways, with these being the methods currently available:

Method Minimum Withdrawal Processing Time Transaction Fee Online Bank Transfer $20 1-5 Business Days Free Wire Transfer $20 1-5 Business Days Free Cash $20 Instant Free PayPal $20 1-5 Business Days Free Skrill $20 1-5 Business Days Free Play+ Card $20 Instant Free Couriered Check $20 5 Business Days Free

BetMGM Review

BetMGM is one of the best sportsbooks in the US, offering American bettors a secure place to bet on all the major sports as well as some of the minor ones.

The sports betting platform is easy to navigate, very stable and packed with all the popular features American bettors have now come to expect.

Covering all major sporting events, locally as well as internationally, players can rely on the fact that BetMGM is secure and keeps your real money funds safe.

You can deposit through a variety of methods and withdraw any winnings without issues.

BetMGM App Review

BetMGM’s app, much like their desktop site, is classy and of a high standard. The best app around for sporting variety, their wide range of markets and props is unmatched.

The mobile app really encompasses everything that their website provides, and is simple to navigate with a fast interface.

Download Size 62MB (iOS) / 23M (Android) Live Streaming Yes App-Only Offers N/A iOS Available Requires iOS 11.0 or later Android Available Requires 5.0 and up

App Store Rating – 4.8 from 83.2k ratings (August 2022)

Google Play Rating – 4.3 from 5,010 ratings (August 2022)

BetMGM bonus code FAQs

Is BetMGM legit?

BetMGM is a legitimate online sports betting website you can trust. It is licensed in many states in the US and meets all gambling regulations set out by each jurisdiction.

Can I play at BetMGM from the USA?

Yes, BetMGM is now legal in 23 different states across the USA although they vary when it comes to whether they accept mobile sports betting and retail sports betting.

It’s currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington, Washington DC, West Virginia and Wyoming.

Do BetMGM offer a good welcome bonus?

New players are eligible for a risk-free bet of up to $1,000 simply for registering at BetMGM. If you place your first bet and lose, you’ll receive the stake back in the form of a free bet.

Is BetMGM available on mobile?

Yes, although this depends on what state you are in. If BetMGM has launched their sportsbook app in your state you just need iOS 11.0 or later on iPhone and 5.0 and up for Android to play.

You can download the app and start betting within minutes.

Can I withdraw the Bonus I get from the BetMGM Bonus Code?

No. You will not be able to withdraw your $1000 risk-free bet with BetMGM at any point during your time with them.

Is BetMGM Safe?

Yes. BetMGM is easily one of the most secure online sportsbooks that are currently available to use in the US.

Is the BetMGM bonus code the same for Sportsbook and Casino?

Yes. You will be able to use the same bonus code for both sportsbook and casino when signing-up with BetMGM.

BetMGM Casino Bonus Code

100% deposit match up to $1,000 and $25 on the house

New customers only. 21+. T&Cs apply. Valid in Michigan, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

You are able to claim two generous welcome offer with BetMGM Casino, with you not even needing to enter a bonus code in order to do so.

The first is a risk-free bet of $25 on the house to try out some of the casino’s slot and table games before you even make a deposit.

This is generous as lots of online casinos available to US bettors don’t run no deposit casino bonuses.

Then BetMGM will match 100% of your first casino deposit up to a maximum of $1,000.

This is one of the highest offers you’re likely to see, but as with nearly all deposit match deals your free funds are subject to wagering requirements of x15.

So in order to withdraw any winnings you’ll need to play through the total bonus funds 15 times, which is actually on the lower end of the spectrum compared to other sites.

BetMGM West Virginia Casino Offer

Players in West Virginia can get an even more enticing welcome offer to those in Michigan, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

This constitutes a 100% deposit match bonus of up to $2,500 as well as $50 freeplay and 50 free spins on Bellagio Fountains of Fortune.

To be eligible you must be 21 years or older, playing within the state of West Virginia and be a new casino player at BetMGM.

How to Use Your BetMGM Casino Promo Code

To claim your BetMGM casino welcome offer simply follow these steps:

Visit the BetMGM casino site via the website or app Be sure to read the terms and conditions so you fully understand the offer and then click ‘register’ Enter your personal information to create your BetMGM account No bonus code is required for this offer Accept the terms and conditions to complete your registration Your $25 freeplay ($50 and 50 free spins for players in West Virginia) on the house will be credited to your account. Make sure you opt in for the deposit bonus before making your first deposit Deposit between $10 and $1,000 to receive the same amount of funds in freeplay (up to $2,500 for players in West Virginia)

Where is BetMGM Casino legal?

BetMGM’s sportsbook is legal in a huge number of states, however the same cannot be said for their casino, which is only live in a handful of states at this point in time.

This isn’t down to BetMGM however, as online casinos are only legal in a small number of states, with casino betting yet to reach the heights that sports betting has reached.

Currently, states in which BetMGM Casino is currently legal are as follows: New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, West Virginia.

BetMGM Casino promos for existing customers

A lot of the promotions that BetMGM run for casino players once they’ve joined up are fairly short term - some running for just a day or week - so we recommend checking in regularly to see what you could be benefitting from. Here are some of the deals we’ve seen on offer.

Bet and Get offers

When you stake a specific amount of money on a particular table game you are rewarded with freeplay funds of free spins in return.

You could also be given a free sports bet for wagering a certain amount of money on casino games.

Mystery Free Spins

Free spins are sometimes made available on certain slots for lucky players.

BetMGM Casino Rewards

Whether you’re playing on the app or desktop or even at one of over 20 land-based MGM resort properties in Las Vegas and across the US, when you play at BetMGM you’ll be automatically enrolled in their rewards scheme.

This gives players the chance to get their hands on exclusive offers and incredible experiences.

Rewards points for bonus credits can be used across their sports, casino or poker offering and are redeemable for complimentary food and beverage, entertainment, hotel stays and more.

There are five tiers to move between, starting out at Sapphire (0-19,999) before progressing to Pearl (20,000+), Gold (75,000+) and Platinum (200,000+) with Noir the holy grail which is invitation only.

Each level gives you an improved birthday and anniversary free bet, with the latter tiers offering access to premium customer support and dedicated VIP host as well as expedited window service at MGM resorts.

BetMGM Casino Review

The BetMGM online casino looks good and is well-optimized across desktop, mobile and the bespoke app.

Players will be happy with the amount of slots and table game variants on offer, while the customer support is solid.

The casino has a strong number of varied payment methods for deposits and withdrawals, better than a lot of other online casinos.

BetMGM Casino FAQs

Is BetMGM Online Casino legit?

Yes. BetMGM’s online casino is completely safe and secure. It’s one of the few online casino sites that are live in a number of states, something that ensures you they’re legit.

What states allow BetMGM Casino?

There are only a few states that have seen BetMGM Casino launch in the past few years, with these being: New Jersey, Philadelphia, Michigan and West Virginia.

Does BetMGM have a Casino app?

Yes. BetMGM’s online casino app is one of the best around, with their casino app being very similar to their online casino that’s accessible via desktop.

Does BetMGM Casino pay real money?

Yes. BetMGM Casino will always pay out real money for your winning bets. The only exception will be if you’re taking advantage of a sign-up offer, with BetMGM paying out in bonus funds sometimes depending on the offer.

What games does BetMGM Casino have on offer?

BetMGM have a huge range of casino games on offer for all users to enjoy, ranging from live casino tables and slots to variety games, with all of these available via both their desktop site and mobile app.

BetMGM Poker Review

BetMGM’s Poker offering differs slightly from other sites, with their poker section being entirely separate to their casino section.

You will need to download their poker section in order to get involved, however one done it will only take a matter of minutes to get set-up.

A huge number of poker tables are offered by BetMGM Poker, with a number of tournaments and promotions for both new and existing customers available.

Their ‘How to Play’ section is excellent, with this providing those who aren’t the most experienced poker players the chance to learn all the ins and outs of the game before getting stuck in.

Their tables will be on offer 24/7, allowing you to get involved with their poker offerings whenever you please.

Their welcome offer also proves to be very generous and one that all online poker players can take advantage of.

You’ll be able to claim up to $1000 in the form of a deposit-match bonus, as well as up to $75 free in the form of tournament tickets.

This not only allows you to claim a generous number of bonus funds by simply making a deposit, you’ll also be given the chance to play in a number of their poker tournament for free by claiming their free tournament tickets.

How to Download BetMGM’s Poker Section

Given BetMGM are one of the online casino sites out there to have their main poker offerings in a separate ‘Poker’ section, it’s understandable why someone may not know how to get involved.

So, we’re here to take you through how to download BetMGM’s Poker section and get playing on their variety of tables:

Create you BetMGM Casino account, taking advantage of their sign-up offer in the process Head to the ‘Poker’ section and hit ‘Download’ Once downloaded, make your initial deposit Get playing in the range of tournaments and tables on offer

BetMGM Poker App

As well as being available via desktop, BetMGM’s Poker section is also available via a mobile app, one that is separate to their casino app.

This app is very similar to their online site, and is available via both iOS and Android, meaning you’ll be able to download no matter whether you’re on Android or Apple.

The app itself is very easy to use, with all the tables and tournaments on offer being made easy to find, with the loading times and graphics being very fast and crystal clear respectively.

BetMGM Poker Customer Service

It must be said that there is no live chat available with BetMGM’s Poker site, however you are able to contact them via their email and phone options.

There is also a very helpful FAQ section available to browse, with this containing answers to a number of queries you might have regarding BetMGM Poker and their offerings.

This story was written and provided by The Action Network. Some links on this page may be referral links to The Action Network and The Philadelphia Inquirer does receive compensation from them. The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information* about sports betting for entertainment purposes only. If you think you have a gambling problem, you may visit https://www.ncpgambling.org or call 1-800-522-4700 for assistance.