Bet on the point total ‘under’ when Oklahoma State and Texas meet in the Big 12 championship

A win on Saturday would complete a fairytale season for Oklahoma State.

After watching in-state rival Oklahoma and conference cowbell Texas announce they’d leave the Big 12 after this season, Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy was understandably irate. But the Pokes and their energetic coach decided that revenge would be best dished out on the field and a win over Texas on Saturday afternoon would be complete the ultimate payback since they already vanquished Oklahoma earlier this campaign.

The stakes are obviously quite high for Texas, too, as the Longhorns look to punch a ticket to the College Football Playoff and win their first Big 12 Title since 2009.

Sitting as 15-point underdogs, the odds are once again stacked against Oklahoma State. Can the Cowboys pull a shocker?

Oklahoma State vs. Texas prediction: Analysis

It’s been quite a season for Oklahoma State. Expected to struggle to just get to a bowl, the Cowboys checked into 2023 with an Over/Under of 6.5 wins and were +6000 to win the Big 12. Those who faded the Pokes and took the Under 6.5 felt quite good about things when South Alabama routed the Cowboys, 33-7, in Stillwater on Sept. 19. Things continued to look bleak when Oklahoma State fell to Iowa State, 34-27, in their following contest.

Sitting at 2-2 and coming out of the bye to face Kansas State, most folks left the Pokes for dead. But Oklahoma State regrouped and rattled off five wins on the spin, including against Oklahoma, to set themselves up for a chance to play a role in the Big 12 Championship picture.

Oklahoma State boasts a pretty middling statistical portfolio on offense, but they do a solid job of limiting chaos when they have the ball. Although they play quick and boast a low rush rate, the Pokes will need Ollie Gordon II to have success on the ground to stay with Texas. It’s been a struggle for journeyman quarterback Alan Bowman and he’ll need to clean things up if the Pokes will have a chance.

Bowman has had some strong performances this season, but he’s tossed six interceptions against just touchdown passes in his three contests.

It would make plenty of sense for Gundy and Oklahoma State to go against the grain here and sell out to establish the run. Not only has Gordon emerged as their most important player on offense, but Bowman’s form is a major concern. If Gordon can get going, that will not only alleviate the pressure on Bowman, but it will keep the clock moving and that’s always a good thing when you’re the underdog.

The Texas offense can rack up points in a hurry and projects to have success against an inconsistent Oklahoma State defense, but I think the recipe for success for Oklahoma State makes this a tough spot to back the Over 55. Instead, I’ll look at this game being a lot more cagey than expected as Oklahoma State tries to keep things tidy in order to hang around.

Oklahoma State vs. Texas prediction: Pick

The Bet: Under 55

