Bet on the Chargers to cover as significant home underdog against Bills on Saturday

The Chargers are in a bad place.

Following a 63-7 loss to the Raiders – where they trailed 42-0 at half – the Chargers fired head coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco.

Despite having an elite quarterback in Justin Herbert and a solid offensive coordinator mind in Kellen Moore, the Chargers have five wins and nine losses, ranking 17th in the NFL points per game (21.6) and 28th in points per game allowed (24.6).

It’s been an all-around disaster in L.A. this year.

Now, these down-and-out Chargers host the white-hot Bills, who have crawled back into the AFC Playoff picture after huge wins over Kansas City (20-17) and Dallas (31-10).

The Bills are a good team. Despite their lackluster 8-6 record, their expected win-loss record is 10-4 based on a +125 point differential.

That said, when everybody counts an NFL team out, that’s the time to buy.

I’m betting on the Chargers in a classic buy-low bounce-back spot.

Bills vs. Chargers Odds

Team Spread Moneyline Total Team Bills Spread -12 (-110) Moneyline -800 Total o44 (-110) Team Chargers Spread +12 (-110) Moneyline +550 Total u44 (-110)

(Via Caesars)

Bills vs. Chargers prediction: Analysis

(8 p.m. ET, Peacock)

When a team gets blown out like the Chargers did last week, the public rushes to bet against them the following week.

That’s exacerbated in this matchup, given it’s a nationally televised game, and the opponent is rolling – not to mention Buffalo is generally a public team.

This situation inflates the favorite in the betting market, so it’s generally profitable to take the other side.

For example, since 2004, NFL underdogs following a 20-point-or-more loss are 328-241-13 ATS, covering 58% of the time and generating an 11.2% ROI for bettors.

We also have the motivational angle. Teams that recently fired their head coach tend to rally around the new guy – in this case, interim head coach Griff Smith.

Meanwhile, the Bills are due for a letdown game traveling cross-country on a mini-short week after two wins over Championship contenders. I could see them coming out a tad sleepy.

Schematically, it’s hard to make an argument for betting on the Chargers here, as the Bills are the far better squad in almost every area.

However, the Chargers hold a distinct special teams advantage, ranking second in the NFL in ST DVOA, while the Bills rank 18th. That could be the difference between a 14-point loss and an 11-point loss, and field position may play a role.

Additionally, the Chargers are due for some better third-down luck. Buffalo ranks fourth in the NFL in third down conversion rate over expected (+8%), while the Chargers rank 20th (-1%). Any regression in that area could be the difference between a 14-point loss and a seven-point loss.

But, ultimately, the spread is wildly inflated, and the situational spot screams Chargers – you have to take a shot with them as double-digit ‘dogs.

Plus, the back door will be wide open all game.

Bills vs Chargers prediction: Pick

Chargers +12 (-110) at Caesars | Play to +10.5 (-110)

