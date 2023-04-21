Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia odds: Davis remains clear favorite in PPV clash

Not only is Gervonta Davis a former three-division world boxing champion who is undefeated through 28 professional fights, but the diminutive southpaw with powder kegs for hands has rarely been tested.

The proof: Davis’ 28-0 record includes 26 knockouts.

One could easily argue that Davis — who has had several run-ins with the law — has faced far tougher challenges outside the ring than inside.

That very well could change Saturday night, though, when the 28-year-old known as “Tank” squares off against his most skilled opponent to date — fellow undefeated powerhouse Ryan Garcia, who is 23-0 with 19 KOs.

Billed as the biggest boxing match of the year to date, Davis and Garcia will duke it out at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in the main event of a Showtime-produced pay-per-view card.

Here are the latest Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia odds, as well as the different ways you can wager on the scheduled 12-round fight, which will be contested at a 136-pound catchweight — one pound above the lightweight limit.

Odds updated as 4 p.m. ET on April 20.

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia odds

Fight Result Odds BetMGM Caesars FanDuel Fight Result Odds Davis wins (any method) BetMGM -275 Caesars -240 FanDuel -290 Fight Result Odds Garcia wins (any method) BetMGM +200 Caesars +200 FanDuel +215 Fight Result Odds Davis wins by KO/TKO/DQ BetMGM -150 Caesars -140 FanDuel -145 Fight Result Odds Garcia wins by KO/TKO/DQ BetMGM +350 Caesars +310 FanDuel +390 Fight Result Odds Davis wins by decision BetMGM +500 Caesars +550 FanDuel +550 Fight Result Odds Garcia wins by decision BetMGM +800 Caesars +700 FanDuel +650 Fight Result Odds Draw BetMGM +1600 Caesars +1200 FanDuel +1600 Fight Result Odds Fight to go distance - Yes BetMGM +225 Caesars +260 FanDuel +290 Fight Result Odds Fight to go distance - No BetMGM -300 Caesars -380 FanDuel -410

Davis is the across-the-board betting favorite to beat the 24-year-old Garcia for a number of reasons. He has more experience, more power and a superior professional résumé.

Davis also came away from the pre-fight negotiations with a host of advantages.

Most notable among them: the 136-pound weight limit, plus a 10-pound post weigh-in rehydration maximum.

Davis, a 5-foot-5½ native of Baltimore, has fought at or below the 135-pound lightweight class nearly his entire career. The only exception: In January 2021, he moved to 140 pounds to take on Mario Barrios for the WBA super lightweight title.

» READ MORE: Pennsylvania and New Jersey saw a big sports betting handle increase during March Madness

Garcia also has spent the majority of his pro career fighting at 135 pounds or lower. But as he got beyond his early 20s, the southern California native began to age out of lightweight.

In fact, his last two bouts were contested at 140 pounds — a 12-round unanimous decision victory over Emmanuel Tagoe last April and a sixth-round knockout of Javier Fortuna in July.

So even though the 5-foot-10 Garcia has a significant edge over Davis in both height and reach (70 inches vs. 67.5 inches), there’s concern that the weight concessions Garcia agreed to could come back to bite him on fight night.

Not only could shedding extra weight sap Garcia of some of his power, but it also could make it difficult for him to hold up against Davis’ lethal shots — particularly in the later rounds. The rehydration limit that prevents either fighter from putting on more than 10 pounds after Friday’s weigh-in also works to Davis’ advantage.

Of course, none of this means that “King Ry” will be an easy out for Davis. That’s because Garcia possesses elite boxing skills — the kind Davis has rarely (if ever) encountered.

Garcia also has shown toughness and resilience. Back on Jan. 2, 2021, he hit the deck in the second round in a 135-pound bout against Luke Campbell, who won a gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics. But Garcia picked himself up and stopped Campbell in the seventh round.

How to bet Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia

As you might expect for a pay-per-view prizefight between two trash-talking rivals who have a combined 51-0 record with 45 knockouts, sportsbooks are offering numerous ways to wager on Davis vs. Garcia.

In addition to betting on either fighter to win (or rolling the long-shot dice on a draw), you can wager on whether or not the bout will go the full 12 rounds; the exact result of the fight; whether either or both fighters will be knocked down; and even the exact minute in which the scheduled 36-minute contest will end.

For instance, at FanDuel, you can place a wager on the total number of rounds in the fight (priced at 7.5 rounds, Over -130/Under +102). Or you can simply bet if the fight will go the distance (“yes” is +290, “no” is -410).

FanDuel also offers the option of betting that the fight will end within a certain three-round grouping. Rounds 7-9 is the favorite (+230), followed by Rounds 4-6 (+260), Rounds 1-3 (+450) and Rounds 10-12 (+750).

Both FanDuel and BetMGM even have odds on the fight ending within the first minute of the opening bell. At BetMGM, Davis is +5000 to put away Garcia within 60 seconds; Garcia is +15500 to do the same to Davis.

FanDuel’s respective odds are +9000 (Davis) and +15000 (Garcia). Or you can take +6000 odds on a quick stoppage by either fighter.

Our prediction for this megafight? We believe Davis will wear down Garcia in the latter rounds and finish the job with either his devastating left uppercut or left hook.

So give us the +1000 odds that FanDuel is offering on Davis to win between Rounds 10-12.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.