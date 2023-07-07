Philadelphia native Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis (30-0, 27 KOs) returns to the ring Saturday to defend his IBF Interim Welterweight Championship against Roiman Villa (26-1, 24 KOs) in Atlantic City.

Ennis, 26, remains one of the prime up-and-comers in the sport who is knocking on the door of a monster fight, lurking in the shadows of Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford’s megabout on July 29.

Ennis is a big favorite over Villa. How should you approach betting on such a massive (-1300) favorite?

Ennis never had a fight past six rounds until his Jan. 7 decision victory over Karen Chukhadzhian of Ukraine, whose crafty footwork and defense didn’t win a single round, according to the judges, but he did force Ennis to win a unanimous decision for the first time in nearly 20 fights.

Villa will not employ a similar style. He will come forward and engage Ennis in a more intentional and forceful manner than the shifty Chukhadzhian ever did.

The Colombian outpointed then-undefeated Rashidi Ellis on the same Jan. 7 card, scoring two dramatic Round 12 knockdowns en route to a narrow majority victory. Villa earned two 114-112 scores from the judges, and one tallied it a 113-113 draw.

Jaron Ennis vs. Roiman Villa prediction: Ennis by KO/TKO Rounds 7-12 (+195, FanDuel)

Ennis has a 5-foot-10, 74-inch reach, which he should employ against Villa, who brings forth a 5-foot-7, 70-inch reach frame by comparison.

Expect Ennis to use his ability and physical tools to measure and box Villa from a comfortable distance, eventually finishing him. The books listed Ennis by KO/TKO at plus-odds until Wednesday morning, and it now sits at -115 on FanDuel. It makes sense given that Ennis’ stoppages — and all his fights before January — were done within six rounds.

The over/under is 6.5 rounds, and is close to even both ways on DraftKings. However, Villa is incredibly tough, has a strong chin and has never been stopped. I think Ennis gets it done in the second half of the bout.

Jaron Ennis vs. Roiman Villa odds (FanDuel)

Three-way money line: Ennis -1000; Villa +640; Draw +1500

Will the fight go the distance? Yes +430; No -700

