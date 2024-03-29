Bet on the Braves to pick up season-opening win over Phillies at Citizens Bank Park

Two teams expected to battle for the NL East title, go head-to-head on Friday afternoon in season-openers for both teams.

Baseball is back for these two teams, although they had to wait an extra day after seeing their official Opening Day rained out on Thursday. That should only add to the drama for a star-studded matchup.

Let’s dive in and make a Braves vs. Phillies pick.

Braves vs. Phillies odds (via FanDuel)

Spread: Braves -1.5 (+135), Phillies +1.5 (-160) Moneyline: Braves -125, Phillies +105 Total: Over 7.5 (+100), Under 7.5 (-120)

Braves vs. Phillies analysis

There’s plenty to love about both of these teams and their starting pitchers, but on Opening Day, I’m backing Atlanta.

The Braves, who have won more than 100 games in each of the past two seasons, got off to a fast start last year (18-9 in March and April).

After finishing second in the 2022 NL Rookie of the Year voting, Spencer Strider emerged as an ace in 2023.

The 25-year-old right hander went 20-5 with a 3.86 ERA and racked up 281 strikeouts over 186 2/3 innings. Additionally, he has a 1.90 ERA over eight regular-season appearances against the Phillies.

The Phillies lineup, led by Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner and Bryce Harper, is one of the more lethal lineups in the sport, but Strider has shown he’s up for the challenge.

Philadelphia has the offensive firepower to win any game, but Strider has an arsenal that can shut down most teams. This will certainly be fun to watch.

The Phillies have beaten the Braves in the playoffs in each of the past two seasons, but we’ll worry about that in October.

For now, the fact that Philadelphia was just 15-14 in March/April in 2023 and 11-11 in April in 2022 is concerning. Despite being loaded with talent, the Phillies tend to start slow out of the gate.

Of course, those are month-long sample sizes and we’re just talking about one game here, but it’s still worth adding to the equation.

Zack Wheeler, who went 13-6 with a 3.61 ERA last season, will be making his first career Opening Day start for Philadelphia.

The veteran right-hander has been one of the best pitchers in baseball over the past several seasons, but he will have his hands full against Atlanta’s loaded lineup.

Braves vs. Phillies pick

Things will get tough right away for Wheeler and the Phillies as Ronald Acuna Jr. is set to lead off for the Braves, and the NL MVP favorite typically thrives in this spot.

Acuna hit .379 with eight homers as the first batter of the game last season. If he’s able to get on base, that’ll make Wheeler’s job much tougher against Austin RIley, Matt Olson and the rest of the Braves lineup.

With Acuna atop the order and Strider on the mound, I have a hard time betting against Atlanta.

The Phillies are at home, but I’m backing the Braves on Opening Day.

Pick: Braves ML (-121 at BetRivers)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.