Back the Braves to beat the Phillies for second straight day in Saturday’s matchup

It’s always a treat when the Braves and Phillies play, and watching these two NL East rivals face off is a great way to spend the first weekend of the season.

These lineups are loaded with heavy hitters on both sides, but don’t sleep on Saturday’s starting pitching matchup.

Both Max Fried and Aaron Nola have extremely high ceilings and are capable of dominating opposing lineups.

So, where does that leave us for Saturday’s matchup? Let’s look over the Braves vs. Phillies odds and make a betting pick.

Braves vs. Phillies odds

Runline: Braves -1.5 (+125), Phillies -1.5 (-150) Moneyline: Braves -134, Phillies +114 Total: Over 8 (-105), Under 8 (-115)

Odds via Fanduel

Braves vs. Phillies analysis

Fried battled through injuries last year, but when he was healthy, he reminded everyone why he finished second in NL Cy Young Award voting in 2022.

The 30-year-old lefty went 8-1 with a 2.55 ERA and 80 strikeouts over 77 2/3 innings. He also made one start against the Phillies, during which he gave up one run on four hits and struck out six over five innings.

Meanwhile, Nola pitched to a 4.46 ERA with 202 strikeouts over 193 2/3 innings a season ago. In three starts against the Braves, he struck out 20, but gave up seven runs on 16 hits over 18 innings (3.50 ERA).

Both lineups boast plenty of star power, which is why these teams are typically among the best in baseball and have sights set on playing deep into October.

But how do those stars match up against these pitchers? For the sake of sample size, let’s just look at batters who have 25 or more at-bats against the opposing starter.

Bryce Harper is hitting .276 with two homers and four RBI (29 at-bats) against Fried and Trea Turner is hitting .367 over 30 at-bats against Atlanta’s lefty.

On the other side, Nola, like most pitchers in baseball, has struggled against Ronald Acuna Jr., who is hitting .326 with four homers and nine RBI over 46 at-bats against Nola.

Atlanta’s Austin Riley is also hitting .412 with five homers and nine RBI over 51 plate appearances against Nola.

» READ MORE: The Phillies are worth the bet to win the National League pennant in 2024

Braves vs. Phillies pick

Both pitchers in this matchup could have success, so it’s tempting to bet the under (8). However, it’s also easy to see both offenses hitting a couple homers and turning this into a 5-4 or 6-3 type of game.

So, given Fried’s success against Philadelphia and the combined success of Acuna Jr. and Riley against Nola, I’m going to bet the Braves (-134) and would back them to -150.

Pick: Braves ML (-134 at FanDuel)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.