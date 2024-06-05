Fade Phillies’ Aaron Nola’s total strikeouts in his start against the Brewers

Philadelphia’s significantly improved defensive play was on full display in their 2-1 extra-innings victory against Milwaukee on Tuesday.

The Phillies now own a +15 Defensive Runs Saved rating this season, which ranks 12th in baseball. They finished 27th in that metric last season, and it is yet another reason they are 43-19 – tied with the Yankees for the best start in MLB.

Philadelphia is heavily favored to finish off a series sweep against the Brewers on Wednesday afternoon, as Rob Thomson will start Aaron Nola, who will look to collect his eighth win of the season.

The Brewers’ still own a comfortable six-game cushion atop the NL Central, but they are facing a tough injury situation with several starters currently sidelined. As a result, they will offer another big league start to Aaron Ashby in Wednesday’s matchup.

Here is a prediction and pick for the game.

Brewers vs. Phillies odds

Money line: Brewers +155, Phillies -185 Run Line: Brewers +1.5 (-130), Phillies -1.5 (+110) Total: Over 8.5 (-115), Under 8.5 (-105)

Odds via bet365

Brewers vs. Phillies prediction

Ashby has struggled to a 6.80 ERA across 43 2/3 innings in Triple-A this season. He holds a WHIP of just 1.96 in those innings and a K/BB ratio of 1.13.

It is important to note, however, that Ashby threw seven shutout innings while allowing just two hits in his last Triple-A start and has been working his way back from shoulder surgery.

In his lone start with the Brewers this season on April 8, he allowed eight hits and four earned runs across 3 ⅔ innings of work in a 10-8 loss to the Reds.

While the Brewers’ starting pitching looks concerning for the time being, it’s been a lack of offense that has been their undoing in this series.

Even still, they have owned one of the best offenses in the league this season and will provide a tough challenge for Nola. They have hit to a wRC+ of 110 over the last 30 days, with an OPS of .731. They own a 0.41 BB/K ratio in that span and a fifth-best wOBA of .324.

» READ MORE: Shane Lowry among best long shots to back ahead of 2024 Memorial tournament

Brewers vs. Phillies pick

Nola enters this matchup with strong underlying indicators (3.38 xERA, 3.51 xFIP) which run in line with his 3.03 ERA. His Stuff+ rating is down to 99 in 2024, compared to last season’s 101. He has seen his strikeout rate reduced to 23.2% and his whiff rate is down to 22.9%.

Nola has failed to record more than 6.5 strikeouts in four of his last six outings. The Brewers’ lineup does not provide a good chance for him to buck that trend, as they have hit for average versus righties and feature a number of batters who can grind out long at-bats.

There is value betting Nola to record under 6.5 strikeouts on Wednesday at anything better than -140.

Best bet: Aaron Nola under 6.5 strikeouts (-135 at bet365)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.