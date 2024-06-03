Fade J.T. Realmuto’s total base prop as Phillies host the Brewers for three-game series

Two of the National League’s best teams will square off Monday night in Philadelphia as the Phillies host the Brewers for the first of a three-game set.

Winners of five straight, the Brewers have built a seven-game lead atop the Central. The Phillies, just 5-5 in their last 10 games, own baseball’s second-best record and have a 6.5-game lead over the Braves in the East.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy will start former reliever Bryse Wilson, who has a 3.19 ERA this season. Wilson will get his toughest test yet as he takes on Philadelphia’s dominant offense and matches up against NL Cy Young favorite Zach Wheeler.

Let’s take a look at the matchup and find a betting edge.

Brewers vs. Phillies odds

Money line: Brewers +175, Phillies -210 Run Line: Brewers +1.5 (-120), Phillies -1.5 (+100) Total: Over 8.5 (-105), Under 8.5 (-115)

Odds via bet365

Brewers vs. Phillies prediction

(6:40 p.m. Monday, MLB.TV)

Wilson is a fairly natural option to help round out the Brewers’ depleted rotation, given that he features a five-pitch mix and has often been used in long relief. He has pitched through four or more innings in six straight outings, including two in which he went six frames.

Wilson has overachieved his 4.75 xERA and 4.63 xFIP to this point. He owns a Stuff+ rating of 92 and a Location+ rating of 101.

Since the start of 2023, Wilson has been tough on right-handed batters, allowing an OPS of just .546. He has a WHIP of just 0.87 to righties this season and a slug-rate of just .277. Right-handed batters own a line-drive rate of only 16% against him.

The Phillies have hit to a wRC+ of 106 versus right-handed pitchers over the last 30 days, with an OPS of .719.

They feature some excellent lefties who will pose a tough test for Wilson, but there are also some right-handed batters in their lineup who could struggle in this matchup. J.T. Realmuto is hitting .272 overall but is just .234 versus right-handed pitching, with a .375 slug rate.

The Brewers’ bullpen has been strong, despite some notable absences. Milwaukee’s relievers have pitched to an ERA of 3.46 over the last 30 days, with a 3.79 xFIP.

Milwaukee has hit to a wRC+ of 114 against right-handed pitching over the last month, with a .748 OPS.

As a result, this is a strength-on-strength matchup given how excellent Wheeler has been this season. He owns a 2.60 xERA and 3.16 xFIP. He owns a Stuff+ of 104 and a Location+ rating of 105.

Brewers vs. Phillies pick

The prices on sides in this game look accurate. Given that the Brewers do pose a tough test for Wheeler, it’s hard to say there is value backing Philly at -210.

My favorite bet lies backing Realmuto to record under 1.5 total bases at -120. All of the splits work in favor of Wilson in the early innings, and the Brewers’ bullpen has been excellent as well.

Best bet: J.T. Realmuto under 1.5 total bases (-120, bet365)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.