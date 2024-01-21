Back Buccaneers keeping it close and covering against Lions in Sunday’s NFC divisional matchup

Of all the divisional round games, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Detroit Lions is the game I’m most excited for. Baker Mayfield and Jared Goff are both former number one picks set to collide for the right to advance to the NFC Championship game.

I trust Detroit’s consistency throughout the season more than what I saw from Tampa Bay, which is why the Lions are my pick to win. However, I think the Buccaneers can keep it close and cover the +6.5 point spread FanDuel has for them at -110 odds.

Buccaneers vs Lions prediction: Analysis

(Sunday, 3:00 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock)

When these offenses have competent quarterback play, they are highly entertaining watches. Mayfield and Goff both played some of the most clean and consistent football of their careers, resulting in them reaching this point.

Of the two quarterbacks, Goff is more consistent than Mayfield. The Lions’ signal caller had 4,575 passing yards and 30 touchdowns. Mayfield had 4,044 yards and 28 touchdowns. Neither player scrambles much, as both are more traditional pocket passers.

Playmakers are aplenty in this matchup with Amon-Ra St. Brown, Sam LaPorta, Mike Evans, and Chris Godwin all being players to watch. Detroit has a leg up in the ground game with their dynamic one-two punch of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs.

Stopping the run is one of the Buccaneers’ biggest strengths under Todd Bowles. They were fourth best in the NFL. The same can be said for Detroit under Dan Campbell, as they were the league’s second best run stopping unit.

The similarities between these teams continue when looking at their ranks against the pass. There was just a .70 yard per game difference between these teams on the year. Pass rush is one area Tampa Bay gets an edge in, as they finished with seven more than Detroit.

A big part of that is Bowles scheming up more blitzes than anyone in the NFL this season other than the Vikings. We saw that pressure play a huge factor against Philadelphia. But we also saw Aidan Hutchinson and Detroit step up in their wild card win too.

The biggest differentiator between these teams are their records. Tampa Bay is an experienced team with over a dozen players still remaining from their Super Bowl win while the Lions are a very young team.

Buccaneers vs Lions prediction: Pick

Buccaneers to cover +6.5 points on FanDuel (-110)

I think the Lions are the better team, as their offensive line is arguably the league’s best while the Buccaneers’ unit is inconsistent. I think Detroit will find more success rushing against Tampa Bay than they did against the Eagles.

While the Lions also have home field advantage, I don’t see why the spread is as large as it is for this game. Mayfield is a gunslinger who won’t go down without a fight, and veterans like Evans, Lavonte David, and others know this could be their last hoorah with the team.

I actually think the Buccaneers are the team with more desperation than the Lions due to their roster being uncertain beyond this year. I think that will bring out the best in their players and make this a closely contested game that covers the spread.

