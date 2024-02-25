Bet on a low scoring game between the Bucks and 76ers in Sunday afternoon’s matchup

The NBA regular season continues on Sunday with an 11-game slate that includes a nationally televised Eastern Conference showdown between the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers. Coverage begins from the Wells Fargo Center in South Philly at 1 p.m. ET on ABC.

In the aftermath of a bumpy skid in the weeks leading up to the All-Star break, the 76ers seemed to pick up right where they left off, posting an ugly double-digit home loss to the Knicks on Thursday.

However, they finally showed some signs of life on Friday night against the Cavaliers, especially at the defensive end of the floor.

They escaped with a 104-97 win, managing to hold Cleveland under 100 points on 43% shooting from the floor, including 29% from 3-point range. However, they were aided by Donovan Mitchell missing his second straight game because of an illness.

Bucks vs 76ers predictions: Analysis

Plain and simple, the 76ers have been terrible during Joel Embiid’s latest absence. The Sixers own a 4-9 record over their last 13 games, while ranking 22nd in offensive rating and 28th in defensive rating during that span.

And more cloudy days appear to be on the horizon for Philly with Embiid sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Milwaukee is having a bumpy start to the Doc Rivers era. After posting a record of 32-14 through January, the Bucks are now 4-7 in 11 games since Rivers was hired as their head coach. They rank 25th in offensive rating during that span, scoring 112 or fewer points in eight of those contests.

On Friday night, the Bucks posted an impressive road win over the Timberwolves. However, that hasn’t been the norm for a Milwaukee squad that owns a record of 13-14 away from Fiserv Forum, as opposed to 23-7 at home.

So it’s tough to blame Rivers for their recent woes when they have played seven of their last 11 matchups on the road, and they’ve struggled in that situation all season. In fact, an argument could be made that the coaching change is already paying dividends.

While the Bucks haven’t piled up wins under Rivers, they continue to make great strides on defense.

On Friday night, they held the Timberwolves to 13 points in the third quarter, forced six turnovers in the period and held the Western Conference co-leaders to 6-of-23 from the field. The effort helped Milwaukee flip the game into its favor.

They’re starting to show signs of returning to the team that last year had the league’s fourth-best defensive rating. While they still have a long way to go to get there, the intensity on defense is showing up with regularity.

Over their last five games, opponents are averaging just 104.4 points per game, and that includes a 123-point performance by the Heat.

Part of me wants to take the points with Philly in this spot, as the Bucks are laying way too many in a tough road game.

Bucks vs 76ers predictions: Pick

Under 232.5 (via BetMGM)

