Back 76ers to cover at home vs injury depleted Bulls Tuesday

I was surprised to see the best NBA betting sites have Monday’s 76ers vs Bulls clash set at just 10.5 points in favor of Philadelphia. While the Bulls have the 76ers’ number this season (2-0), Chicago is injury ridden while Philadelphia is mostly heavy.

The 76ers are too good to lose three in a row to a team on the verge of a rebuild. I’m taking them to cover 10.5 points as home favorites Monday with full confidence on FanDuel where the odds are -108.

Bulls vs 76ers prediction: Analysis

Injuries are where I want to start as Zach Lavine (21 points per game) will miss this game alongside fellow former All-Star Nikola Vucevic (16.7 points and 10.4 rebounds per game). Philadelphia will be without De’Anthony Melton (12.1 points per game).

I like Philadelphia’s depth and healthy star power in this matchup. Joel Embiid put up 40 points and 14 boards against Chicago in their last matchup. Tyrese Maxey averaged 24.5 points and 7.5 assists in his two games vs Chicago.

Credit is due to Andre Drummond for having a dominant outing against the 76ers in their last game, but that was without Embiid in the lineup.

There’s little depth behind Drummond if he gets in foul trouble, as Patrick Williams (Who is five inches shorter than Embiid) would have to move from the four to the five spot.

In terms of their on the court statistics this season, Chicago’s defense ranks top ten in scoring but just 28th in points per game. Philadelphia’s offense is fifth in points per game while their defense is sixth in points per game allowed.

A couple of players I’m keeping an eye on are Coby White and Tobias Harris. The latter has never been the most consistent player in his career and struggled in his last outing vs the Bulls. But he’s averaged 23.8 points on 40% shooting from three in his last five games.

White is having a breakout season with 17.7 points per game on 39.1% shooting from three. The 23 year old ranks 13th in made three pointers this year and plays the most minutes in the NBA. But he’s still a defensive liability with a ghastly 118.5 defensive rating.

» READ MORE: Bet on Flyers as slight road underdog against Oilers on Tuesday night

Bulls vs 76ers Pick & Prediction

76ers to cover -10.5 points on FanDuel (-108)

If even one of Lavine or Vucevic were suiting up, I could talk to myself into Chicago keeping it close if some things broke right.

But DeMar DeRozan and White will be counted on to do a lot of heavy lifting without much help from a bench that ranks near the bottom in scoring. I don’t think they’ll be able to get the job done alone.

The 76ers are a class above the Bulls in every way when healthy, and their second ranked point differential of +322 on the season compared to Chicago’s -73 is a stat that backs that up.

Road vs home splits are drastically different for these teams as well. Their records are nearly identically reversed with Philadelphia being 12-4 at home while the Bulls are 4-10 on the road.

Look for Philadelphia to play at peak form in their first home game in a stretch where six of seven will be played in front of their fans at Wells Fargo Center.

Bulls vs 76ers odds (FanDuel)

Moneyline Spread Totals Moneyline Bulls +385

76ers -500 Spread Bulls +10.5 (-112)

76ers -10.5 (-108) Totals O223.5 (-110)

U223.5 (-110)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.