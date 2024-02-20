Bet on a high-scoring Big East matchup between Villanova and Butler on Tuesday night

Two Big East bubble teams face off in Pennsylvania on Tuesday night.

Butler and Villanova are firmly on the NCAA Tournament at-large cut line, and every win matters down the stretch for both teams.

The Bulldogs beat the Wildcats in double-overtime a month ago, primarily because they shot 13 more foul shots.

Since then, Nova has won three of five, while Butler has dropped three of five, and both teams are hovering around .500 in conference play.

Ultimately, I expect a tight-knight, exciting ballgame between two evenly matched, highly motivated squads, and I’m betting the game as such.

Butler vs Villanova odds

Butler vs Villanova Prediction: Analysis

(6:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1)

The Wildcats run an ultra-compact defense featuring several lengthy, hard-nosed wings. Theoretically, they should be excellent at defending ball-screens.

Yet, Vilanova’s pick-and-roll defense has been sub-par at best, and Butler’s pick-and-roll heavy offense took advantage in the first meeting, scoring a whopping 49 points on 37 ball-screen sets (1.32).

The Bulldogs have too many ball handlers that can run the pick-and-roll, making it extremely hard for a below-average ball-screen defense to defend them. When Posh Alexander, Jahmyl Telfort, and DJ Davis share the floor, they can use ball-screen motion until they generate an ideal matchup and go to work.

» READ MORE: Tim Hardaway Jr. has betting value for NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award after All-Star break

Similarly, Villanova will run perimeter ball-screen sets, but the Wildcats are hunting open 3s, ranking 14th nationally in 3-point rate. When they don’t generate an open 3, they’ll pitch the ball down low to the versatile, dangerous Eric Dixon in the low block.

For what it’s worth, Butler isn’t necessarily bad at defending any of these sets. The Bulldogs rank top-90 nationally in Open 3 Rate allowed and above-average in post-up PPP allowed (.82, 65th percentile), although they are slightly vulnerable against perimeter ball ball screens (.80 PPP allowed, 40th percentile).

That said, the Bulldogs are a lousy defense. Among Big East teams during conference play, they rank ninth in defensive efficiency, ninth in defensive turnover rate, ninth in 2-point shooting allowed (53%), 11th in block rate, and ninth in paint points per game allowed (34).

So, predictably, Dixon shredded the Bulldogs down in the last matchup, scoring 28 points on 7-for-10 shooting from inside the arc and 4-for-8 shooting from beyond the arc. The Wildcats scored 44 paint points, including 13 on 11 post-up sets (1.18 PPP), and shot 27 for 48 (56%) from a 2-point range.

Both offenses have matchup advantages against the opposing defense, and both squads should get clean looks on almost every possession. Villanova and Butler are the two best ball-handling squads in the Big East, so turnovers will be limited, and field goal attempts will be plentiful.

And I expect those field goal attempts to be high-efficiency, so I’m banking on a high-scoring ballgame.

Four of the past five head-to-head matchups have sailed Over the closing total. Expect more of the same and wager accordingly.

Butler vs Villanova Prediction: Pick

Over 140 (-108) at DraftKings

