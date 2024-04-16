Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets

The NHL playoffs are on the way, the NBA’s postseason is here, and the MLB season is just getting started- there’s no time like the present to get started with sports betting. With Caesars Sportsbook, you can do so with some extra value in your pocket, as the sportsbook is offering some top-notch promotions for new users.

Users in most states where Caesars is active can use code PINEWS1000 to access an offer of a $1,000 first-bet safety net, and those in Iowa, Maryland, and Maine can choose to opt for code PINEWSDYW, which grants you ten 100% profit boosts instead.

In North Carolina, where sports betting has been legal and active for about a month now, you can’t access either of these offers, but you can use code PINEWSNCBG to earn $150 in bonus bets after an initial wager of just $5. Let’s talk about how you can activate get the most out of any one of these offers.

How to access the national Caesars new user offer

With the offer available in most states, accessible through code PINEWS1000, you can receive a refund of up to $1,000 worth of bonus bets if your first bet loses. If your bet wins, it will behave as a regular wager, meaning that you will receive a cash payout including both the profit and your original stake. For this reason, you might want to swing for the fences, so to speak, and seek a big payout while you have the added safety of the refund offer.

Let’s take a look at a bet from Tuesday’s action that could be a good fit for taking advantage of this offer. The quietly hot Oakland Athletics are +130 to take down the St. Louis Cardinals, home underdogs against a team with the same record as they have. That’s the kind of number you want to be looking for with the safety net in your back pocket; plausible enough that it could hit, long enough that you’ll make a good profit if you win.

If you lose, you’ll be refunded by way of bonus bets, which aren’t quite the same as regular cash, so be careful how much you risk. This currency cannot be withdrawn, and if you win a bet placed with it, you’ll only receive the profit in cash, not the stake.

For this reason, there’s a bit of strategy involved with playing with bonus bets. You want to look for even longer odds than we discussed above, so that you can make a solid payout despite the stake not being refunded in the event of a win. For instance, the Columbus Blue Jackets are underdogs with +235 odds against the Carolina Hurricanes- neither team really needs this game, so that line is probably inefficient, and it’s right in the zone we want as we seek to use bonus bets while balancing risk with potential payout.

How to access the special Caesars new user offer for Iowa, Maryland and Maine

In most states, the first bet refund offer is the only thing available to prospective Caesars players, but in Iowa, Maryland, and Maine, code PINEWSDYW gives you the ability to earn ten 100% profit boosts instead. It’s worth noting that you can’t simply use both offers available in these states; either one is on the table, but you cannot access both.

These boosts must be used within 14 days, and you can use up to $20 on each wager with a boost applied. You might want to play safer bets with these, as you can still earn an artificially high payout due to the boost. For example, the Baltimore Orioles are -160 against the Minnesota Twins, meaning that a $20 bet would regularly yield a profit of $12.50, but that number can be $25 with this boost.

How to access the North Carolina Caesars new user offer

With sports betting newly legal in North Carolina, Caesars has a special offer for users in the Tar Heel State. All you have to do after signing up with code PINEWSNCBG is bet $5 to earn $150 in bonus bets, and since you’ll earn the bonus whether that qualifying bet wins or loses, there’s no strategy associated with placing it.

As far as using the bonus bets, follow the strategy we’ve discussed regarding the general national offer; look for odds approximately between +200 and +300 to maximize your potential payout while still playing a bet that could potentially win.

How to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook

If you’ve ever signed up for an online sportsbook, this process will feel very familiar, as there’s nothing particularly special about getting started with Caesars, but even brand new bettors should have absolutely no issue finding their way through this simple and intuitive procedure. Let’s talk about how it works.

The first thing you’ll need to do is either download the Caesars betting app or navigate to the desktop website. Find the login screen, and click the button to create a new account Get the process kicked off by entering your personal and contact information, including your full name, date of birth, and social security number, as well as your phone number and email, so that the sportsbook can confirm that you are of legal betting age, and then create a unique account for you This is also when you’ll enter the promo code of your choice, or simply whichever one is available to you Lastly, you will need to consent to the usage of geolocation software, so that Caesars can confirm your location to make sure that you qualify for the bonus code you’re using, and later on, that you’re betting from a location where the sportsbook is legal and active With your details entered, confirmed that all of the information is correct, and officially create your account You’ll need to link a payment source to your new account and make a first deposit before you start playing Finally, it’s time to bet! Whether you’re using bonus bets or your own cash, make sure to keep in mind the strategies we’ve discussed for getting the most out of each welcome bonus offer

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.