Caesars Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERFULL nets $1,250 value for Tuesday slate

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERFULL unlocks a $1,250 first bet on the house for new users. After you’ve redeemed Caesars’ promo code, you can bet up to $1,250 on any market. If you’re in newly-launched Ohio, you can get the same offer up to $1,500 with Caesars Sportsbook promo code INQUIRER1BET.

So how does it work? You’ll get your stake back in bet credits should your first wager lose. Your Caesars account will also be credited 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits after your first bet’s settled.

As we mentioned, Caesars also extends an offer to new players looking to capitalize on Ohio sports betting. Redeem the Caesars Sportsbook promo code INQUIRER1BET during sign-up if you live in the Buckeye State for a first bet on Caesars up to $1,500. Your stake will also be refunded in bet credits if your first wager loses. Same offer, more money.

How the Caesars Sportsbook promo code works

There aren’t many welcome bonuses more generous than what Caesars offers their new customers. $1,250 on the house is a courteous offer that you can receive by registering for an account and making sure you use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERFULL.

If you live in Ohio, Caesars has $1,500 waiting for you when you redeem promo code INQUIRER1BET during sign-up.

You have to make an initial deposit on Caesars of at least $20 after you’ve redeemed your promo code. After your initial deposit’s been made, you can wager as much as $1,250 or $1,500 on depending on which state’s welcome offer you redeemed.

If your first bet’s stake goes on to lose, you’ll receive your stake back in the form of bet credits. The amount you bet is the amount you’ll receive in bet credits up to your state’s welcome offer amount. Bet credits are unable to be withdrawn for real cash and can only be used to wager on Caesars Sportsbook.

See where Caesars ranks in the Inquirer’s best sports betting apps

Details on how to register for your Caesars Sportsbook promo code

1. Click on your state’s Caesars Sportsbook offer code above to be directed to the sign-up page

2. After selecting your state and clicking the continue button, make sure INQUIRERFULL or INQUIRER1BET (in Ohio) is entered in the promo code box depending on where you live

3. Enter and verify your personal information such as name, address, and last four digits of your SSN

4. Make an initial deposit of $20+ with Caesars to finish the registration process

5. Find a market to wager on and feel free to bet as much as your state’s welcome offer permits

6. If your first bet goes on to lose, your stake will be refunded to your account in the form of bet credits

7. If you redeemed promo code INQUIRERFULL, your Caesars Casino credits will be rewarded to you after your first bet’s settled

8. The bet credits you receive cannot be withdrawn for real cash and have to be used within 14 days to avoid being forfeited

How to use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code on Tuesday’s NBA action

Tuesday is a big day for NBA action, with five games taking place featuring some of the best players in the world. With $1,250 or $1,500 to work with, Tuesday’s NBA slate marks a fine time to place your first bet.

The odds below are courteous of Caesars and are accurate as of time of publish. That said, odds are always subject to change at any given notice.

Game Time Moneyline Odds Game Celtics vs Bucks Time 7:30 p.m. EST Moneyline Odds Celtics +320

Bucks -420 Game Magic vs Raptors Time 7:30 p.m. EST Moneyline Odds Magic +228

Raptors -285 Game Kings vs Suns Time 9:00 p.m. EST Moneyline Odds Kings +118

Suns -140 Game Warriors vs Clippers Time 10:00 p.m. EST Moneyline Odds Warriors +278

Suns -140 Game Wizards vs Trail Blazers Time 10:00 p.m. EST Moneyline Odds Wizards +130

Trail Blazers -155

Immediately upon looking at the odds, the Bucks being priced at such heavy favorites over the Celtics is astonishing. But Boston is heavily injured entering this game, with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart being ruled out.

Milwaukee is 23-5 at home, and Giannis Antetokounmpo is probable to play. If you want to win your first bet wagering on a heavy favorite, I strongly encourage you wager on Milwaukee, as your $1,250 first bet will pay out $1,547.62 should you win with them being priced at -420.

If you’re looking for a spread wager on a big underdog, the Warriors being 8.5-point underdogs against the Clippers could be a good choice. Golden State is one of the best teams against the spread in the NBA when allowing fewer than the 111 points the Clippers average on the season.

Even if you don’t think Golden State will win the game, three of their last five games have finished within the 8.5-point spread set for Tuesday’s game. If you bet the full $1,250 offered by your Caesars Sportsbook promo code, you’ll get a payout of $2,386.36.

Read up on the latest NBA Championship odds

Check out Caesars’ NBA same game parlays

Caesars Sportsbook always has a big selection of same game parlays for the biggest days of the sporting season. Tuesday’s NBA slate is no different, with my favorite selection being centered around the Celtics vs Bucks clash.

You can win $67.50 by betting just $10 on Caesars’ same game parlay below. I like this one because Milwaukee averages the fourth most three pointers in the NBA this season, and the Celtics’ defense will be more vulnerable without Tatum, Brown, and Smart.

Brook Lopez over 1.5 three point field goals Jrue Holiday over 2.5 three point field goals Grayson Allen over 1.5 three point field goals

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.