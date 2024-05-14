Bet on Canucks to take commanding 3-1 lead over Oilers in Game 4 matchup of Stanley Cup playoffs

The Edmonton Oilers are one loss away from having their backs against the wall. Despite playing pretty well in all three games of their best-of-7 series with the Vancouver Canucks, the Oilers are down 2-1 thanks to pedestrian goaltending and a lack of support for their star players.

Despite the series scoreline and shaky netminding, Edmonton is still a -205 favorite to win Game 4 and just a slight -106 underdog to advance to Round 3.

Canucks vs. Oilers Game 4 prediction: Analysis

Most of the attention is on the Oilers’ precarious position right now, but the Canucks deserve heaps of credit for the way they’ve played in this series. Slowing down Edmonton is a massive task and Vancouver has bent, but not broke through three games.

The Canucks will want to spend more time in the offensive zone and they know they can’t continue to get caved in by Edmonton’s top players, but they’ve proven they can hang around and pounce on their opportunities. It’s a method that worked for them all season.

Rookie third-stringer Arturs Silovs has been brilliant in goal for the Canucks and has thoroughly outplayed Stuart Skinner, who now may be supplanted by journeyman Calvin Pickard for Game 4. Whether it’s Pickard or Skinner in goal, the Oilers will need some saves if they want to get back into this series.

The Oilers have played well enough to be ahead in this series, but almost all of the damage is being done by their top line. Edmonton needs to find some support from the middle of the lineup and the goaltending has to improve if it’s going to get into the Western Conference Finals. There is no guarantee that those things happen, which makes the -205 moneyline on the Oilers almost unplayable.

Vancouver’s path to success may not be the prettiest, but they’re well worth a shot at +160 or better in Game 4.

Canucks vs. Oilers Game 4 prediction: Pick

The Bet: Canucks +160 or better

