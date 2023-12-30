Bet on high scoring affair between Cardinals and Eagles Sunday

Two of the NFL’s worst scoring defenses collide Sunday when the 26th ranked Eagles host the 31st ranked Cardinals. Between the two defenses, they surrender a combined 51.3 points per game. As a result, the best NFL betting sites have the totals market at 48 points.

The sportsbook with the best odds on the over 48.5 point mark is FanDuel (-108 odds). While this game feels like a game the Eagles should handle, I wouldn’t be surprised to see it come in a game with a lot of points combined from both sides.

Cardinals vs Eagles prediction: Analysis

(Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX)

Despite being 11-4, the Philadelphia Eagles’ vibes have been off all season. Whether it’s critics are in their head or them believing they aren’t living up to the standard they set last season, this team has carried a cloud over their heads all season.

Their defense (Particularly their 27th ranked pass defenses) has been astronomically worse than last year’s. While they’re fine against the run, opponents have lit them up all season when they were the league’s top ranked pass defense in 2022.

On the other side of the ball, they’ve found a way to be the seventh ranked scoring offense despite their offense going through lapses and lulls of mundane play. Jalen Hurts has 15 rushing touchdowns thanks to the “Brotherly Shove” but also leads the NFL in interceptions.

A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert are a stellar trio however, and DeAndre Swift has shown he can be explosive at any given moment. Philadelphia average 30.6 points per game at home compared to 22 on the road.

Arizona has had a season to forget, but there have been promising things to build on going into 2024. Trey McBride is a stud tight end to build around, and wide receivers Michael Wilson and Marquise Brown are young building blocks as well.

Kyler Murray has cooled off since an electrifying return to the lineup six games ago, and the team ranks just 26th in points per game at 18.3. That said, they’ve dropped 24 or more in their last three games.

Another thing they can build on is their defense, which ranks 12th against the pass under Jonathan Gannon. Their last ranked rushing defense is an area that the Eagles can exploit however, and their familiarity with Gannon could be a factor.

Cardinals vs Eagles prediction: Pick

Cardinals and Eagles to score over 48 points on FanDuel (-108)

The Eagles’ struggles to score have mostly come against good opponents. Arizona’s defense is better than anticipated, but still bad at preventing points being scored. Because of that, I see a good game in store for the Eagles offense.

They put up 33 against the Giants last week but also surrendered 25. I expect something similar to happen again in this week’s matchup. While I don’t love the Cardinals offense, I think they have enough playmakers to take advantage of Philadelphia’s bad pass defense.

When it’s all said and done regardless the result, I think this will be one of the highest scoring games of the week and exceed the totals market.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.