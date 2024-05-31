Bet on a high scoring game as the Phillies return home to host the Cardinals

The Phillies return home to Citizens Bank Park for a three-game weekend set versus the red-hot Cardinals, who suddenly find themselves in second place in the NL Central.

Philadelphia is a heavy favorite in the series opener on Friday as it will send Aaron Nola to the mound for a matchup versus struggling veteran Miles Mikolas.

Cardinals vs. Phillies odds

Moneyline: Cardinals +160, Phillies -192 Run Line: Cardinals +1.5 (-125), Phillies -1.5 (+105) Total: Over 8 (-105), Under 8 (-115)

Cardinals vs. Phillies prediction

In the midst of a 12-3 tear, St. Louis is back to .500 as a result. The Cardinals’ offense was a key reason for them being a consensus preseason favorite to win the division, but it had greatly disappointed in that regard to start the year.

Suddenly their offense is on fire. Over the last month, they have the league’s third-best wRC+ of 113 with an OPS of .730. Over the last two weeks, St. Louis owns a wRC+ of 132 and an OPS of .799.

In May, the Cardinals have been particularly hard on right-handed pitchers. They own a wRC+ of 130 and an OPS of .787 in that span, with a hard-hit rate of 32.7%.

It seems probable that the Cardinals’ offense can continue to hit more effectively moving forward, but their starting rotation continues to look like a weakness. Mikolas should improve on his 5.77 ERA the rest of the way, but he still should be well-below league average.

He owns a 1.40 WHIP and an xERA of 4.78. He has struck out just 17.9% of batters and has been hard-hit 43.5% of the time. He owns a Stuff+ rating of just 89.

Since the 2022 season, Mikolas has generated a chase rate of just 36% in two-strike counts. That’s the fifth-worst mark in MLB among starters to pitch more than 150 innings in that span, and a flaw which continues to have far too many at-bats ending in hard contact.

One of the few teams with better offensive splits than the Cardinals over the last month has been the Phillies, who own a wRC+ of 117. They have beat up on righties all season, with a wRC+ of 109 and an OPS of .735. Philadelphia has been particularly potent at home, where it owns a league-leading 5.77 runs scored per game.

Nola is in the midst of another excellent season for the Phillies, with a 3.06 ERA across 71 innings pitched. He owns an xERA of 3.46 and an xFIP of 3.49. His Stuff+ is down to 97 compared to last year’s mark of 101 though, and he has benefitted from a soft schedule of opposing offenses.

The Cardinals offense is in tremendous form and will pose a firm test to Nola in this matchup, but it’s difficult to see Mikolas finding better form versus the Phillies’ lethal lineup.

Cardinals vs Phillies pick

Pick: Over 8 total runs (-105 at DraftKings)

