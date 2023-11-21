Bet on a high-scoring in-season tournament matchup between the 76ers and Cavaliers

The 10-3 Philadelphia 76ers host the 7-6 Cleveland Cavaliers in tonight’s NBA action, with the Cavs catching eight points in this road matchup.

The Cavaliers are playing decent ball, capping off their third straight win with an upset victory over the defending champion Denver Nuggets on Sunday, winning 121-109 as 4.5-point ‘dogs.

However, it’ll be hard to beat the Sixers in Philly. These Sixers are off back-to-back dominant victories over Atlanta and Brooklyn.

While I think the Sixers are laying too many points – our Action PRO model projects the Cavs as only five-point underdogs here – the situational spot leads me to another best bet for this matchup.

Read on for our Cavaliers vs 76ers predictions, picks and odds.

Cavaliers vs 76ers Odds (via DraftKings)

Spread: Cavaliers +8 (-110) vs 76ers -8 (-110) Moneyline: Cavaliers (+260) vs 76ers (-325) Total: Over 218.5 (-110) | Under 218.5 (-110)

Cavaliers vs 76ers Prediction: Analysis

The Cavaliers can be an elite defense behind the interior duo of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. By Dunks and Threes’ metrics, Cleveland boasts the NBA’s fourth-best adjusted defensive rating.

The Cavs leveraged that defense on Sunday night against Denver, holding an elite Nuggets offense to only 109 points on 47.6% shooting. All-World center Nikola Jokic was relatively quiet in that one, managing only 18 points on 8-for-13 shooting.

But after holding down the defending champions and pulling a huge upset win, the Cavaliers are bound for a letdown game, especially on defense.

And if your defense isn’t 100%, Joel Embiid and the Sixers will eat you alive.

Behind Embiid’s 32 points per game – and up-and-coming guard Tyrese Maxey’s 27 PPG – the Sixers lead the NBA in points per 100 possessions, with a whopping 121.8.

Philadelphia’s defense is pretty good, but I think Cleveland’s offense is undervalued. The Cavs’ offense has been trending up after getting Allen and Darius Garland back from injury.

Allen and Garland missed the season’s first five games, and the Cavs posted an abysmal 104.4 offensive rating during those games, good for 26th in the NBA during that stretch. But in the eight games since, Allen, Garland, and the Cavs posted a 114.4 offensive rating, ranking above league average.

The Cavaliers love to get to the interior, ranking fourth in the NBA in the percentage of shots taken at the rim (36.9%). While the Sixers are a decent interior defense, opponents often drive downhill against them, as they rank 25th in percentage of shots allowed at the rim (35.3%).

All in all, I expect both offenses to score plentiful on Tuesday night, and I’m projecting a high-scoring game.

So, give me the Over in this game, which has come down from the opener, giving us a few extra points of value.

Cavaliers vs 76ers Pick

Over 218.5 (-110) at DraftKings | Play to 220 (-110)

