Bet the Cavaliers to advance to second round in Game 6 matchup with the Magic in Orlando

On Friday, the Eastern Conference first-round series between the Cavaliers and Magic will return to Orlando, with Cleveland holding a 3-2 series lead.

The Cavs earned a pivotal 104-103 home win in Game 5, with Donovan Mitchell taking over down the stretch in a 28-point effort.

Orlando’s Paolo Banchero had an excellent game with 39 points and eight rebounds, but it wasn’t enough in a one-point loss.

Banchero has continued to emerge as one of the best young players in the game. The 21-year-old former No. 1 overall pick has averaged 24.8 points per game on 48.5% shooting in his first playoff series.

That production is even more impressive considering he’s facing Evan Mobley, one of the best on-ball defensive forwards in the NBA.

Let’s take a look at the two teams and make a pick for Game 6.

Cavaliers vs. Magic odds

Spread: Cavaliers +3.5 (-106), Magic -3.5 (-114) Moneyline: Cavaliers +142, Magic -168 Total: Over 200.5 (-112), Under 200.5 (-108)

Odds via FanDuel

Cavaliers analysis

Jarrett Allen’s status is essential to monitor for Cleveland here. He’s listed as questionable with a bruised rib and missed Game 5.

Allen is averaging 17 points and 13.8 rebounds in the series, and his physicality in the paint has been pivotal for his team’s success.

Without him in Game 5, Max Strus broke through with 16 points, five rebounds and six assists. Marcus Morris also scored 12 points off the bench.

However, Darius Garland sparked the offense early, finally getting aggressive in looking for his shot on his way to 23 points.

Still, I’m factoring in a healthy Allen after he was present at the shootaround on Friday.

His paint protection is critical for Cleveland’s defense as it allows them to stymie Banchero and Franz Wagner on the drive without giving up too much on the perimeter, as Mobley can operate as a roamer.

Magic analysis

Orlando won Games 3 and 4 at home by an average of 30.5 points.

In Game 3, Jalen Suggs was the standout performer with 24 points on 9-11 shooting. In Game 4, Wagner logged 34 points and 13 rebounds on 13-of-17 shooting.

Orlando’s move to put Wendell Carter Jr. back in the starting lineup helped key those two home wins, but Jonathan Isaac has still been excellent defensively in the minutes he’s played in this series.

Isaac’s ability to help generate stops will be a crucial factor for the Magic if this game is close late in the fourth quarter.

Cavaliers vs. Magic pick

The Magic benefitted from some stark shooting variance in their two home wins, knocking in 39.7% of their 3s, while the Cavaliers shot just 23.5% from deep. I’d expect regression on both sides in this game.

The market shows value with the Cavaliers here. The Magic closed as 2.5-point favorites in each of their home games, and while they covered handily in both, I don’t believe the handicap between these teams has changed.

Orlando is a young team that will be experiencing the pressure of a closeout game for the first time. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers are battle-tested and should play with urgency.

While I love Banchero’s breakout performance, I trust Mitchell more to get the key buckets in the clutch if need be, given his experience in big playoff games.

I’m betting on the Cavaliers to win their first playoff series since the departure of LeBron James, setting up what should be a fascinating second-round matchup against the Celtics.

Pick: Cavaliers money line (+148 at Caesars)

