Bet on a low scoring battle between the 76ers and Celtics on Wednesday night

The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers each own identical 8-2 records heading into tonight’s Atlantic Division showdown at Wells Fargo Center.

Celtics vs. 76ers, 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday (ESPN)

Spread: Celtics -4 Total: 224.5 ML: Celtics -166, 76ers +145

Celtics vs 76ers Prediction: Analysis

The 76ers are playing with no rest following Tuesday’s 132-126 home loss to the Pacers, ending an eight-game winning streak. Joel Embiid paced the Sixers with 39 points, while Philadelphia knocked down 34-of-35 free throws in the loss.

The Celtics swept a three-game homestand with all three victories coming by double-digits. The most recent win came over the Knicks, 114-98 as 9.5-point favorites, marking their fourth straight home cover.

However, Boston has dropped its last two road games, including a 106-103 defeat at Philadelphia last Wednesday. The game easily stayed under the total of 229.5, as tonight’s total has dipped down to 224.5.

We’ll see if Embiid sits on the second end of this back-to-back for Philadelphia, but these teams have seen the Under cash in six of the last 10 matchups, including a 3-0 mark when the total is listed at 220 or higher.

Philadelphia has covered in both opportunities as an underdog this season, but the total looks more intriguing here.

Indiana runs and guns and is the top Over team in the league as their 258 total against the 76ers on Tuesday reflected. Boston, however, won’t be at that pace and could actually try to slow it down in spite of all its scoring options with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingas.

Celtics vs 76ers Prediction: Pick

Under 224.5 points (FanDuel)

