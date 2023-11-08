Bet on a low-scoring night from Jayson Tatum when the 76ers and Celtics meet on Wednesday

The Celtics and 76ers hook up for a playoff rematch tonight at Wells Fargo Center after Boston outlasted Philadelphia in seven games of their second-round series last season.

These Atlantic Division rivals have jumped out to fantastic starts as each team owns a 5-1 mark.

The Celtics are coming off their first loss of the season in overtime at Minnesota on Monday, while the 76ers are riding a five-game winning streak following a home blowout of the Wizards; their only defeat so far was a one-point road loss to Milwaukee in the opener.

Boston captured seven of 11 meetings between these two teams last season, including a 3-2 mark in five games at Philadelphia.

From a props perspective, let’s focus on two of the stars tonight and what they’re expected to produce.

Jayson Tatum under 28.5 points (-115 at FanDuel)

Starting with Boston’s Jayson Tatum, his points prop sits at 29.5 at FanDuel. Tatum has cashed the Over on his points prop in four straight games, as this is his highest total of the season tonight at 29.5.

Tatum has topped the 32-point mark in all four road games this season but failed to score more than 27 in all three away games against the 76ers in the playoffs last season.

If you really want to bet on a Tatum prop, take his assists, where he becomes more of a distributor than scorer away from TD Garden; he’s hit his assists Over in 24 of his last 37 road games.

Joel Embiid over 11.5 rebounds (-130 at FanDuel)

On the Philadelphia side, Joel Embiid’s rebound total is listed at 11.5, shaded to the Under at -130. Embiid is averaging exactly 11 rebounds per game, while coming off four consecutive double-digit rebound games.

Last season against the Celtics, Embiid’s rebounding numbers were inconsistent, as he pulled down at least 12 rebounds five times and had five single-digit rebound games.

Embiid has hit his rebounding Over in 23 of his last 36 games at home.

