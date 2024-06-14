Bet on Derrick White’s playmaking and scoring props in Game 4 of Mavericks-Celtics NBA Finals matchup

The Mavericks almost did the unthinkable by rallying from a 21-point deficit in Game 3 against the Celtics. Although Dallas cut Boston’s lead to one point in the fourth quarter, it had to play the final four-plus minutes without its best player, Luka Doncic, who fouled out.

It would’ve been interesting to see how the game would’ve unfolded if Doncic had been able to remain in the game.

While the Celtics have yet to give us a reason to doubt them, the Mavericks will try to do everything they can to avoid getting swept on Friday in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Therefore, I prefer to pass on both sides and instead target a player prop that continues to fly under the radar in this series.

Celtics vs. Mavericks odds

Spread: Celtics +1 (-115), Mavericks -1 (-105) Money line: Celtics -110, Mavericks -110 Total: Over 211.5 (-110), Over 211.5 (-110)

Odds via DraftKings

Celtics outlook

Boston’s coaching staff had more than a week to prepare for Dallas, and given the results, the extra time was well worth it.

The Celtics have done a great job defensively by limiting the Mavericks’ scoring opportunities on the perimeter. Dallas is shooting just 28.2% from beyond the arc after shooting 37.2% during the Western Conference playoffs.

Boston is a tremendous defensive team that finished second in efficiency during the regular season with a 110.6 rating. Its defenders can guard Dallas one on one without having to help off the ball.

The open 3-point looks the Mavericks enjoyed in the earlier playoff rounds have dried up. One of the biggest culprits has been P.J. Washington, whose 3-point shooting dropped from 36.3% to 28.6%.

Sometimes it boils down to simple mathematics because if the Mavericks can’t match the Celtics from the perimeter, then they never really stood a proper chance in this series.

Mavericks outlook

Dallas’ game plan against Boston has been disappointing. The Mavericks needed to play with more pace and turn these games into shootouts to create more variance.

Instead, all three games have been low-scoring and finished under the total. Now Game 4 has the lowest opening total (211.5) of the series.

Boston certainly deserves their share of credit for being able to frustrate Dallas defensively. Part of the Celtics’ game plan has also been to wear down the Mavericks’ best players.

By attacking Doncic and Kyrie Irving, the Celtics are effectively putting a squeeze on the Mavericks’ offense, which is averaging just 15 assists in this series – 11 fewer than Boston. Some of the blame clearly falls on theMavericks’ role players who have struggled collectively with their shooting.

At some point, you simply have to tip your cap to the Celtics considering they’ve built a far more superior roster.

Celtics vs. Mavericks best bet

It doesn’t make much sense to continue to bet into the total when it’s clear the bookmakers have been judicious in adjusting the number. While they’re often more cognizant regarding the side and total, player props is one market that might get overlooked.

Derrick White has been an unsung hero for the Celtics during the postseason and it might surprise people that he’s Boston’s third-leading scorer with 17.5 points per game.

Kristaps Porzingis was Boston’s third-leading scorer during the regular season but injuries have limited him to just six playoff appearances. Porzingis missed Game 3 with a tendon injury in his left leg, and with the Celtics up 3-0 in the series, it doesn’t make too much sense to try and rush him back. Even if Porzingis does play in Game 4, he’ll likely be on a minutes restriction.

As a result, White should continue to benefit if Porzingis is out or limited. His points + assists prop is set at 19.5, but he’s exceeded this number in his last eight games. White leads all starters in 3-point percentage (40.7%) during the postseason, making 3.5 3-pointers per game.

With the Mavericks likely keying in on Brown and Jayson Tatum, White has been a critical part of the Celtics’ success, and his points + assists prop is a steal at the current number.

Best bet: Derrick White over 19.5 points + assists (-104 at FanDuel)

