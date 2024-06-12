Back Daniel Gafford’s scoring prop as Mavericks host Celtics in Game 3 of NBA Finals

After losing Game 1 of the NBA Finals by 18 points, the Mavericks gave a better effort in Game 2 but still lost 105-98. With Game 3 shifting to Dallas, the Mavericks hope a boost from their home crowd can provide some momentum to get back into the series.

Boston is the seventh team in NBA history to take a 2-0 lead in the Finals after finishing the regular season with a double-digit net rating. The previous six teams went 3-3 in the series’ third game.

Although the sportsbooks opened with Dallas as a one-point underdog, the spread has flipped, with the Mavericks now as high as 2.5-point favorites. However, despite having a 2-0 series advantage, the Celtics have yet to play their best brand of basketball.

While this game is probably closer to a coin flip, I’ve identified a player prop that should offer a more significant edge.

Celtics vs. Mavericks odds

Spread: Celtics +2.5 (-110), Mavericks -2.5 (-110) Money line: Celtics +105, Mavericks -110 Total: Over 215.5 (-110), Under 215.5 (-110)

Odds via DraftKings

Celtics analysis

The Celtics are showing their defensive quality, keeping the Mavericks under 100 points in both games. With so much focus on Boston posting an NBA-best offensive rating of 123.2, we tend to forget that this is also an elite defensive team.

Boston has stifled the Mavericks’ perimeter game, limiting Dallas to 6.5 3-pointers per game during this series. Overall, Boston has outshot Dallas 26-13 from beyond the arc. While the Mavericks have shot just 24.5% on 3-pointers, they should fare better at home.

Boston has done a tremendous job disrupting the Mavericks, who are averaging just 15 assists per game in the series. The lack of ball movement makes it easier for the Celtics to defend Dallas because they are known to defend man-to-man.

As a result, Dallas plays more isolation basketball, which we didn’t see as much of in the Western Conference playoffs.

Mavericks analysis

Dallas will have to shoot much better from the perimeter at home to have a chance in this series. Aside from Luka Doncic, no other Mavericks player is averaging even one 3-pointer per game in the NBA Finals.

The Mavs can’t play much worse than we’ve seen in the first two games. The only concern is whether the stage is too big for them.

Dallas is relatively inexperienced, as Kyrie Irving is the only player on the team with NBA Finals experience. Contributions from the Mavericks’ role players have all but dried up against Boston compared to their other playoff series.

One consistent aspect has been their ability to score inside the paint. Dallas is outscoring Boston 50-42 in this spot, which could prove favorable for our best bet in this matchup.

Mavericks vs. Celtics

The numbers suggest Boston’s strategy might be to shut down the Mavericks’ perimeter offense. The Celtics seem somewhat amenable to allowing Dallas to score inside the paint. Based on that reasoning, targeting one of the Mavericks’ frontcourt players for Game 3 would make plenty of sense.

When assessing player props, I’m often looking for consistency in performance. Center Daniel Gafford is one of two Dallas frontcourt players to perform at or above the level he exhibited in the previous playoff series.

Gafford is averaging 10.5 points in the NBA Finals compared to 9.2 points against Western Conference playoff opponents. In comparison, backup center Dereck Lively II is averaging just two points after 8.6 in the previous three series.

Although both players tend to get equal playing time at the center position, it’s possible Lively could see his minutes reduced if he continues to struggle. After all, he is still just a rookie, and his inexperience might be starting to show in this series.

With the Celtics willing to concede some’ points inside the paint, Gafford’s scoring prop offers tremendous value at over 8.5 points.

Best bet: Daniel Gafford over 8.5 points (-104 at FanDuel)

