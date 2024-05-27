Back the over on total points scored when the Pacers host the Celtics in Game 4 of the ECF

The Indiana Pacers could easily have a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals. Instead, they find themselves on the brink of elimination, facing a 3-0 deficit as they head into Monday’s Game 4.

In Game 1, the Pacers held a three-point lead with 46 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter but committed two costly turnovers, allowing the Celtics to tie the game and force overtime before winning 133-128.

Then, in Game 3, Indiana blew a five-point lead with under two minutes in the fourth quarter and lost 114-111 in a game the Celtics trailed by as many as 18 points.

Although the Pacers were without Tyrese Haliburton (left hamstring) in Game 3, it was another missed opportunity to get back into the series.

While the official NBA injury report lists Haliburton as questionable for Game 4, this is the same injury that forced him to miss 10 games during the regular season. Even If the point guard doesn’t play, his absence might not necessarily affect the Pacers’ approach.

Celtics vs. Pacers odds

Spread: Celtics -7.5 (-110), Pacers +7.5 (-110) Moneyline: Celtics -290, Pacers +235 Total: Over 222.5 (-110), Under 222.5 (-110)

Odds vis DraftKings

Celtics analysis

After finishing the regular season first in 3-point field goals (16.5) and attempts (42.5), the Celtics haven’t changed their offense in the playoffs. They’re a team looking to hoist a ton of 3-point attempts, and they’re willing to live and die with the results.

The Pacers, on the other hand, ranked first in perimeter defense during the regular season, allowing opponents only 10.7 3-pointers on 29.3 attempts. But in this series, Boston is winning the perimeter battle with 15.3 3-pointers on 42.7 attempts.

As a result, the Celtics have effectively neutralized a defensive strength that Indiana relies on to be successful. That’s a recipe for disaster if you’re a Pacers fan because it must be demoralizing to see your opponent relentlessly impose their will in such a dominant manner.

Pacers analysis

Can you imagine shooting over 52% from the floor in a series and still being down 0-3? That’s what has happened to the Pacers, who are losing in the clutch minutes of the game.

The NBA defines clutch minutes as when the score is within five points in the last five minutes of the fourth quarter or overtime. Boston ranked fourth (21-12) in this category during the regular season, while Indiana was 17th (18-19).

In the playoffs, the Celtics are 3-0 in clutch games, whereas the Pacers are 2-4.

With Boston missing its primary rim protector, Kristaps Porzingis, Indiana is attacking the interior with 53.3 points inside the paint compared to 50.7 for the Celtics. However, the Celtics will gladly give up those 2-pointers if it means limiting the Pacers from outside.

This is a Jedi mind trick on Indiana because the Celtics are giving the Pacers a taste of their own medicine. Boston is essentially mimicking Indiana’s perimeter defense by limiting the Pacers to 28.7 3-point attempts and 9.7 3-point field goals.

You could argue that the Pacers are shooting a high percentage from the field because Boston wants them to take those shots. Thus, while the Pacers might believe they’ve been unlucky in this series, they’ve actually played right into the hands of the Celtics.

Celtics vs. Pacers pick

We cashed a ticket on the over (222.5) in Game 3 despite getting a bad number after it was bet down as low as 220.5. The assessment was that Indiana would stick to its core principle of continuing to play at a fast pace even with Haliburton sidelined.

While I was happy to be on the right side of the total, these high-scoring games have had more to do with the efficiency of both teams than the pace.

Perhaps the market has learned from its mistake in Game 3, as the total is now up from 221.5 to 223 at some sportsbooks. Finding a trend is one thing, but understanding the factors behind it is where the value truly lies.

If the Pacers adjust their strategy by attempting more 3-pointers, it should lead to more scoring. If they make no change and continue to attack the paint, they’ll continue to score at a high rate.

Either scenario should be a win-win for over bettors, leaving us with only one clear option when it comes to the total in this matchup.

Pick: Over 222.5 points (-110 at BetMGM)

