Back FC Copenhagen to pull off massive upset against Manchester United in Wednesday’s match

The pressure is on at Manchester United. A disappointing start to the Premier League and a couple of poor results in the Champions League has completely soured the mood at Old Trafford and manager Erik ten Hag now finds himself on the hot seat just a few months after leading the Red Devils to a resurgent third-place finish in 2022-23. This season was supposed to be about Manchester United challenging for trophies, but now it seems more likely than not that it will be defined by turmoil and unmet expectations.

Anything short of a win in Denmark against FC Copenhagen on Wednesday could spell the end of ten Hag’s tenure at Manchester United as it would likely mean that the Red Devils will not advance from the group stages of the Champions League.

Manchester United vs. FC Copenhagen prediction: Analysis

Perhaps the most concerning trend for Manchester United is that they look pedestrian even when they win. The Red Devils have won four of their last six matches across all competitions but those victories came against Brentford, Sheffield United, Copenhagen and Fulham and none of them were convincing. All four victories were by a one-goal margin and United conceded more expected goals than they created in three of the four matches. That’s quite concerning considering the level of competition the Red Devils faced.

Furthermore, United also caught some major breaks in those wins. Scott McTominay scored twice in stoppage time in United’s 2-1 win over Brentford, Andre Onana stopped a penalty shot in the dying moments of their 1-0 win over Copenhagen and Bruno Fernandes found the back of the net in the 91st minute to power Manchester United to a 1-0 win over Fulham last weekend. These are not sustainable methods for success.

As a whole, United is immensely more talented than FC Copenhagen, but right now the process looks so awful for the Red Devils that it would be surprising to see them come out and just blitz the Danish side. Manchester United has won just one match all season by more than one goal despite playing a relatively light schedule.

Copenhagen showed that they can give United issues two weeks ago and there’s no reason to believe that they won’t be able to do it again at home on Wednesday afternoon.

Manchester United vs. FC Copenhagen prediction: Pick

FC Copenhagen +340 (DraftKings)

