Bet on a high-scoring match between Galatasaray and Copenhagen on Tuesday

Tuesday’s match between Galatasaray and FC Copenhagen is basically a playoff. If Galatasaray wins in Denmark, they advance to the Round of 16. If Copenhagen gets the victory, they march on. If the two clubs draw, they’d leave the door open for Manchester United if the Red Devils defeat Bayern Munich at Old Trafford.

And while Copenhagen can technically advance with a draw so long as Manchester United doesn’t win, they won’t want to leave their fate in another team’s hands.

It’s all to play for on Tuesday at Parken Stadium.

Galatasaray vs. Copenhagen prediction: Analysis

In addition to the stakes being high, this match has plenty of other ingredients to be a Champions League classic. The odds are tight -- Galatasaray is a lukewarm +140 favorite on the three-way moneyline -- and the two teams play swashbuckling, high-event soccer.

Galatasaray matches in the Champions League have averaged 4.4 total goals, while Copenhagen’s have averaged 3. Even without the must-win scenario at play, this match would likely feature plenty of fireworks.

The scenario at play here should only add to the chaos. One goal for either side would turn this contest on its head as it would force one side to open things up and push play forward, which would leave them vulnerable to counterattacks.

This kind of situation should benefit Galatasaray more than Copenhagen. The Turkish club features more attacking talent in its ranks and has already played in plenty of back-and-forth matches this season. Galatasaray has come from behind in three of their six group-stage matches.

With two high-event teams playing in an eliminator, this match has all the makings to be a back-and-forth affair with plenty of scoring. Although Copenhagen has had a couple of decent defensive performances in the Champions League, they really struggled to contain Galatasaray in their first meeting a couple of months ago.

Sometimes the simplest course of action is the most valuable and with everything pointing to a back-and-forth affair I have no problem backing the Over 3.5 in this spot.

Galatasaray vs. Copenhagen prediction: Pick

The Bet: Over 3.5 (+145, DraftKings)

