Stop the presses: Manchester City is on a losing streak.

After falling to Newcastle in the EFL Cup last Wednesday, City was shocked by Wolverhampton, 2-1, on Saturday in a pretty dreadful effort. Nobody is panicking at City and they’re still in first place in the Premier League, but things could get interesting if Pep Guardiola’s side struggle to get a result against RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday.

City is a -140 favorite to win the match, but overlook Leipzig at your own risk.

Manchester City vs. RB Leipzig Pick: Analysis

Our lasting image of Manchester City in 2022-23 was Pep Guardiola and his players lifting the Champions League trophy to become the first team in 25 years to complete the classic treble. But let’s not forget that it took City four months to find their stride. In fact, there was a time around the holidays when it looked like Arsenal would leave the Cityzens behind and run away to the Premier League title. That, of course, didn’t happen as City went on a ridiculous heater in the second half of the season and left Arsenal -- and the rest of Europe -- in its wake.

The point is, nobody should be worried about a two-match losing streak for Man City in September. Especially since City won their first six matches of the Premier League campaign before losing to Wolves and still boast the best statistical profile in the circuit.

But that is more of a long-term view than a ground-level projection. City is in the midst of a little wobble and the fact they’ve only created 2.2 expected goals from their last two Premier League matches against Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton suggests things are a little off for Guardiola’s side right now.

And things could continue to go pear-shaped for City on Wednesday against a very dangerous RB Leipzig side that is 4-1-1 (W-D-L) in the Bundesliga and is coming off an impressive draw against Bayern Munich this weekend.

But what really makes Leipzig a live underdog in this spot is its defense. Die Roten Bullen have only allowed six goals and 7.6 expected goals (xG) through six matches in the Bundesliga this season, but that’s nothing for a team that finished with one of the best defensive profiles in all of Europe in 2022-23. Containing Manchester City is a herculean task, but this is one of a few defenses that has a chance of delivering the goods against the Sky Blues.

Additionally , this is a great spot to go against City as they have a monumental showdown with Arsenal to look ahead to on Sunday.

Manchester City vs. RB Leipzig Pick

RB Leipzig +360

