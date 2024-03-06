Take the goal under between Manchester City and FC Copenhagen in Wednesday’s Champions League match

Manchester City is in a funny spot on Wednesday afternoon.

The Cityzens are in a pretty commanding position in their Round of 16 matchup with FC Copenhagen in the Champions League and they have a massive match with Liverpool on Sunday in the Premier League, so there’s a decent chance we see Pep Guardiola dress something like a “B+ team” against the Danish side.

City is up, 3-1, on aggregate and at home, so you’d think that Guardiola wouldn’t want to risk the health of Kevin de Bruyne, Erling Haaland and Phil Foden just a few days ahead of a match with the team they’re chasing in the Premier League title race (Liverpool is one point ahead of City with 11 matches to go).

Despite the lineup conundrum, Man City is still a prohibitive -800 favorite on the 90-minute money line against Copenhagen on Wednesday at the Etihad.

FC Copenhagen vs. Manchester City prediction: Analysis

The first leg of this fixture was one-way traffic for City. Copenhagen did everything it could to keep things respectable and give themselves a fighting chance to stay within touching distance of the Cityzens but they were simply outclassed. City did fall behind early, but by the end of the match they had created 3.3 expected goals while only allowing 0.3 xG. It was a clinic.

It does seem that most bettors expect more of the same in the return leg. City has been on one of their patented tears with 15 wins and two draws in their last 17 matches, and almost everyone expects that to continue, even if Guardiola rotates his squad.

Because of City’s form, and the way they dominated the first leg, most bettors will default to a City rout in this situation. It’s hard to blame them. But the way to find value in this situation is to bet into a low-event match.

With City in a great position to wrap up a spot in the quarterfinals and the biggest match of the season looming on Sunday, I’d imagine this will be a pretty tepid contest with the home team looking to keep things tidy and get to the final whistle in one piece.

FC Copenhagen vs. Manchester City prediction: Pick

The Bet: Under 2.5 (+210, DraftKings)

