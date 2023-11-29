Bet on Galatasaray to take down Manchester United in Wednesday’s Champions League match

You might be tempted to say that things are trending up for Manchester United. After a nervy stretch that had plenty of fans calling for a change in the dugout, the Red Devils have rattled off three consecutive wins in the Premier League and now remarkably sit just six points behind first-place Manchester City.

United’s hot streak in the Premier League has quieted the turmoil around Old Trafford, but things will get testy once again if they fail to win their pivotal Champions League match against Galatasaray on Wednesday afternoon.

Manchester United is a lukewarm +150 road favorite in Istanbul for this must-win encounter.

Manchester United vs. Galatasaray prediction: Analysis

Group A was supposed to be relatively straightforward. Bayern Munich was the clear favorite, but Manchester United was not projected to have too much trouble with FC Copenhagen and Galatasaray. That isn’t how things played out, of course.

The Red Devils currently sit in last place in the group with three points and their lone win, a 1-0 victory over Copenhagen at home, was far from convincing. Most years, a 1-0-3 (W-D-L) record through four games in the Champions League would be poor enough to eliminate a team from contention, but United has caught a break because Copenhagen (4 points) and Galatasaray (4 points) have failed to pick up a pivotal second win.

The lack of killer instinct from Copenhagen and Galatasaray has kept United’s Champions League hopes alive, but barely. The Red Devils know they’ll need to win on the road in a hostile environment on Wednesday to have any chance of advancing since Copenhagen and Galatasaray play one another in the final matchday, while Manchester United will have to take on Bayern Munich.

With the Red Devils desperate for a win, you’d expect that Erik ten Hag will be aggressive in how he sets up his team. The problem with that philosophy is that United has been really poor defensively all season and Galatasaray has the gamebreakers to punish teams in transition. It’s a difficult dance for ten Hag, because he needs to be aggressive, but at the same time can’t leave his defense overexposed.

Galatasaray can afford to take on some risk in this game knowing that they should still have a decent chance of advancing on the final matchday since Copenhagen is unlikely to pick up any points at Bayern on Wednesday. That means Galatasaray will have two cracks (this game against United and on the road in Copenhagen) to pick up the points needed to put them through to the knockout stages.

With both teams playing an aggressive brand of soccer, this match has every chance to be wide open and that should favor the Turkish champions. A play on Galatasaray to win at +165 is well within reason but bettors could also build a same-game parlay around Galatasaray winning and plenty of goals being scored, too.

Manchester United vs. Galatasaray prediction: Pick

The Bet: Galatasaray +165

