Bet on Newcastle United as live underdogs against Borussia Dortmund in Champions League match

Tuesday’s match between Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle United is massive. The two clubs are currently tied for second place behind Paris Saint-Germain in Group F and the winner of their upcoming tilt in Germany will be in the driver’s seat for a spot in the knockout round.

Dortmund upset Newcastle, 1-0, in England two weeks ago and now finds itself as a slight underdog at home on Tuesday.

Newcastle vs. Borussia Dortmund prediction: Analysis

Newcastle has been a tricky team to handicap thus far in 2023-24. The Magpies rank second in the Premier League in expected goal difference and their statistical portfolio suggests they’re one of the best teams in all of Europe, but they’ve had a couple of wonky results that have slowed their roll.

One of those funky results came against Dortmund two weeks ago and that 1-0 loss was part of a run of matches that saw Newcastle defeat Arsenal, trounce Manchester United and PSG, but then draw with West Ham and Wolves. If Newcastle can just find a way to clean up their act against lesser opposition, they’d have a real chance at challenging for some major silverware this season.

On the other hand, Dortmund seem to have no issue hoovering up points against weaker teams but die Schwarzgelben have struggled when they’ve needed to step in weight class, with the exception of the Newcastle match. Dortmund’s lone Bundesliga loss came this past weekend in a dismal effort against Bayern Munich, but they were also outclassed by PSG in the Champions League and were held scoreless against AC Milan in a draw, as well.

Going on the road and getting a win in the Champions League is never easy and Dortmund has had one of the best home-field advantages in soccer in year’s past, but this handicap comes down to the simple fact that Newcastle is clearly the better side in this contest. The numbers suggest that the Bundesliga is weaker than normal this season and Dortmund has not set the world on fire domestically, so when one of the best teams in the Premier League pays a visit it would make sense that they’d be favored over die Schwarzgelben.

Newcastle vs. Borussia Dortmund prediction: Pick

Newcastle United (+160, DraftKings)

