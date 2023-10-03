One of the early themes of the 2023-24 Premier League season is that a lot of teams have shifted from a more pragmatic, conservative approach to a more open, free-flowing style of play.

For years, that kind of attacking soccer has been limited to the best teams in the competition because they have enough playmaking talent to feel comfortable taking more risks. But these days we’re seeing middle-class clubs like Brentford, Burnley, Fulham and Everton adopt a more attacking philosophy.

But one team that isn’t going in that direction is Newcastle United. The Magpies have plenty of talent, but they seem to be most comfortable playing at a more pragmatic pace and doing what they can to keep possession while not opening themselves up to potential counterattacks.

This isn’t a criticism of Newcastle -- there’s plenty of different ways to try and win a soccer match -- but it does factor into how we want to handicap their matches, especially when they come up against elite teams like Paris Saint-Germain.

Newcastle vs. Paris Saint-Germain Pick: Analysis

On paper, this match has all the ingredients to be a classic. These are two of the best teams in the entire world and this is the first Champions League match being played at St. James’ Park in two decades so the atmosphere will be off the charts, so a lot of people will tune in thinking that this is going to be a back-and-forth spectacle.

Unfortunately, these two teams both play a style of soccer that will make it hard for a match like that to break out.

Like Newcastle, PSG has all-world talent, but manager Luis Enrique wants his team to be on the ball and keep it, rather than go toe-to-toe with his opponent. And while you can expect Newcastle to come out firing with the crowd behind them, PSG is a well-drilled, experienced side that will know how to take the sting out of a situation like that.

Another factor that leads me to believe that this will be a deadlock is the situation that both teams find themselves in for this match. Newcastle was able to earn a point out of a trip to AC Milan in Matchweek 1, so getting a point against PSG (the favorites in Group F) would be a decent result. Similarly, Paris Saint-Germain would be just fine getting out of this tricky fixture with a point, as well.

While most people will see the attacking talent on display in this game and gravitate towards bets correlated to the over, I will go the other way. This match projects to be low-event and that should keep the draw in play throughout the contest.

Newcastle vs. Paris Saint-Germain Pick

Draw (+260, DraftKings)

