Bet on PSG to win a high-scoring match against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday

Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain will meet in a massive match in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Dortmund have already clinched a spot in the Round of 16, but they can win Group F (dubbed the ‘group of death’) with a point against PSG.

Les Parisiens need to win in Dortmund to clinch a spot in the knockout stages. (they’d also win the group with a win). PSG can only advance with a draw if AC Milan win or draw against Newcastle and can only go through with a loss if Newcastle and Milan draw.

PSG is a -115 road favorite on the three-way moneyline on Wednesday.

Borussia Dortmund vs. PSG prediction: Analysis

It’s been a bit of a tricky season so far for PSG.

Les Parisiens look like they’re about to run away with Ligue 1, but they’ve endured some inconsistent results in the Champions League despite playing really well. Despite posting a +3.9 expected goal difference, Paris Saint-Germain has won just one of its last four European matches and now runs the risk of bowing out of the tournament early once again.

Winning the Champions League is really all that matters to PSG these days and they’ll be under some immense pressure to get three points on Wednesday.

Although bookmakers often charge a bit of a premium in spots like this, I think that getting PSG -115 to win this match is actually decent value based on the matchup. Les Parisiens were terrific in their first meeting with Dortmund and should cause all sorts of problems for a defense that ranks 13th in the Bundesliga in expected goals against and is the worst team in Germany’s top division at preventing scoring chances after a team enters the attacking third.

PSG will want to get on the board early and often here so a play on Les Parisiens parlayed with the Over 2.5 should provide some value on Wednesday.

Borussia Dortmund vs. PSG prediction: Pick

The Bet: PSG/Over 2.5 same-game parlay (+155, DraftKings)

