RB Salzburg are the type of team you always want to consider when they get to big prices in the Champions League. The young Austrian side pulled a big upset at Benfica in Matchweek 1 to make us look good with that hypothesis, but the price is much shorter for Die Roten Bullen at home against Real Sociedad and that obviously changes the equation.

Is Salzburg still worth a bet as a home underdog? Or should bettors back the club from the Basque Country to come into Austria and take all three points?

New to sports betting in Kentucky? Check out the best Kentucky sports betting sites to see which to sign-up with

Real Sociedad vs. RB Salzburg Pick: Analysis

It’s not just the shorter price that gives me some pause with Salzburg in this matchup. Benfica, like Salzburg, prefers to play an aggressive style of soccer that turns matches into frenetic, back-and-forth affairs. That’s a comfortable playing environment for Salzburg, who has more than enough on-the-ball talent to give teams issues when things are up-tempo.

Sociedad will not be as willing to go toe-to-toe with the Red Bulls. One of the elite defensive sides in this competition, Real Sociedad is quite a challenging side to build up against. They were among the best teams in La Liga at suppressing scoring chances last season and the early returns from this season are encouraging, especially now that they’re getting healthier.

While Salzburg will try to do everything it can to get this game on its terms by pushing the pace, Sociedad is a well-drilled unit that should remain patient and turn this game into much more of a rock fight than Salzburg wants.

With all of their young talent, Salzburg remains a side you want to have circled for when they are offered at big prices, but this is not one of those occasions and the stylistic matchup here does not jive with how the Red Bulls want to play. Sociedad is deserving of its status as a road favorite on Tuesday and there’s value on the Spanish side to get all three points in this encounter.

Real Sociedad vs. RB Salzburg Pick:

Real Sociedad +145 (DraftKings)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.