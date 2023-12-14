Take the Raiders covering at home against AFC West rival Chargers Thursday

This AFC West showdown between the Raiders and Chargers was expected to look much different at the start of the year. But both teams are 5-8 and are playing quarterbacks they didn’t anticipate playing at this point in the season.

These teams have finished within one possession of one another in eight of their last nine games. Their last five meetings have been split, and the home team has won each of those. I’m backing Las Vegas to cover three points on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Read about the best NFL betting sites to wager on TNF with

Chargers vs Raiders prediction: Analysis

(Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video)

Quarterbacks are the first area to discuss with these teams. Las Vegas will bring out Aidan O’ Connell for his eighth start. The Purdue product has been less than stellar, as he’s thrown just four passing touchdowns to seven interceptions. He’s 2-5 in his seven starts.

On the other side, Eason Stick will make his first start of the season. Stick has just 25 career passing attempts, so little is known about the North Dakota State product. Backup quarterbacks typically take a game to get their feet under them before getting comfortable.

Neither quarterback will have a reliable rushing attack to lean on. Austin Ekeler has been inefficient on the ground for Los Angeles while the Raiders will play without Josh Jacobs. Neither offense ranks in the top 16 of yards, so offense might be hard to come by.

Defensively, Maxx Crosby must be mentioned right off the jump. Crosby is one of the best players in the NFL regardless of position with 13.5 sacks, including two in his last outing. On the other side, Khalil Mack leads Los Angeles and the NFL with 15 sacks.

Beyond those two stars, these defenses aren’t much to write home about. The Chargers’ defense is one of the worst in the league in yards allowed but are middle of the road in points allowed. Las Vegas are surprisingly ninth in points allowed and are 16th in yards allowed.

Interestingly enough, these are two of the NFL’s least penalized teams. They combine to average just 9.4 penalties per game. Neither defense is particularly opportunistic, but turnovers could make a difference in a battle between two young quarterbacks.

» READ MORE: Bet on the Flyers and Capitals to play past regulation in Thursday’s matchup in Philadelphia

Chargers vs Raiders prediction: Pick

Raiders to cover the -3 point spread on FanDuel Sportsbook (-104).

I’ve lacked faith in the Chargers all season and that was with Justin Herbert under center. The Chargers will likely feed Austin Ekeler in the absence of Keenan Allen (NFL best 108 receptions), as the offense lacks playmakers on the outside.

But if Ekeler continues to not add much in the ground game, I’m not convinced Los Angeles has a chance to cover. That’s especially true with Allen out of the lineup.

The Raiders had a miserable loss to the Vikings last week that saw them get shut out. I expect them to use that as motivation to come out the gates strong, which could mean big things from Davante Adams.

While Las Vegas have scored more than 17 just once this year, I can see this being a game where they have one of their best offensive showings of the season.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.