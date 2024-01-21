Back the Bills on the money line at home against Chiefs in Sunday’s AFC divisional matchup

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills are two teams fans have penciled in as AFC Championship Game caliber teams for the last few years. But only one can advance from their divisional round clash in Buffalo Sunday night.

Of the two teams, I’m more comfortable taking Josh Allen and the Bills to win. I’m not alone in that, as the best NFL betting sites have the Bills favored by 2.5 points. I’m taking their moneyline market, which has the best odds of -144 on FanDuel.

Chiefs vs Bills prediction: Analysis

(Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, CBS)

Patrick Mahomes and Allen are the superstar quarterbacks facing off for the seventh time. They’ve split their six games against one another but Mahomes and the Chiefs hold the all-important 0-2 lead in the postseason.

This game being in Buffalo rather than Kansas City means a ton in my mind. Mahomes couldn’t have drawn a more hostile environment for his first career road playoff game.

Allen is 35-13 in his career at home in front of arguably the most passionate fans in the league.

Mahomes had arguably his worst season with 14 interceptions and just 27 touchdowns. Drops by his playmakers (Including Travis Kelce) have plagued the offense all year.

The Chiefs had 44 drops this year and will bank on Kelce, Rashee Rice, and Isaiah Pacheco to all be on their A game.

Allen and the Bills offense has transformed their identity to a run-first team in the second half of the year. The Bills’ quarterback had a career high 15 rushing touchdowns to go with 29 passing touchdowns.

What’s most interesting about Buffalo’s offense is how little Stefon Diggs is used anymore (Just one touchdown in his last nine games). Dalton Kincaid, James Cook, and Allen’s scrambling are the focal point of the offense.

In a game pitting two of the NFL’s best quarterbacks against one another, it’s defense that I think will decide the outcome of this game.

The Chiefs have the best defense Mahomes has ever had, and Buffalo’s defense has done a marvelous job being as good as they are with the amount of injuries they’ve suffered.

Chiefs vs Bills prediction: Pick

Bills moneyline on FanDuel (-144)

We’ve waited all season for the Chiefs offense to “figure it out” or “get it together”. While they did perform good against the Dolphins in the wild card round, the extreme weather makes it hard for me to trust that being their norm after a season-long struggle.

Buffalo’s offense gives me no reservations. While I’d like to see Diggs more involved to keep them from stalling out as much, they’ve gotten a lot of success out of riding Allen’s legs and trusting youngsters like Cook and Kincaid.

If the Chiefs defense isn’t forcing multiple turnovers and stopping the run, I don’t think the Chiefs offense will be up to the task of making up for their shortcomings. While the Chiefs’ defense is legitimately good, Allen is on a tear.

I don’t see a scenario where this game isn’t close, but home-field advantage for Buffalo and a season-long struggle on offense for Kansas City will be too much for even the legendary Mahomes to overcome in this one.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.