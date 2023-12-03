Take the Chiefs covering on the road against the Packers Sunday night

As the NFL playoffs continue to creep closer, Sunday Night Football between the Chiefs and Packers could be a game with big playoff implications in both conferences. Oddsmakers have the visiting Chiefs as six point favorites across the board on the best NFL betting sites.

Chiefs vs Packers prediction: Analysis

(Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

All the credit in the world is due to Jordan Love for playing well the last few weeks. After two good games to start the year, Love went in a five week slump. But Love’s been more accurate, less turnover happy, and more aggressive with throwing downfield in his last four games.

Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed have had consistent chemistry with Love all year, and now Christian Watson appears to be joining the fray after 94 yards and a score last week. I’d argue the Packers have a more talented group of wide receivers than the Chiefs and it’s not even close.

Green Bay’s lack of a run game is a big concern for me however. They rank 21st in rushing yards per game, and A.J. Dillon’s 3.4 yards per carry aren’t going to scare anyone if Aaron Jones can’t suit up. Without a reliable ground attack, it’ll be hard to keep the Chiefs’ defense honest.

I think the Packers’ defense could be the great equalizer in this game. They’re tenth best in scoring and have a lot of talented players. They just need to have all the pieces of their talented group play well at the same time. That said, their defense is banged up all over with injuries.

On Kansas City’s side, their offensive struggles have been well documented. Travis Kelce’s season has been a strange one. He’s second in receiving yards for a tight end and is 12th in overall receiving. But he’s a step slower than we’ve seen in previous years.

For the Chiefs to evolve into a Super Bowl caliber team, Rashee Rice needs to be fed the ball more. With all the underachieving wide receivers on their team, Rice has proven he’s a reliable target. He was rewarded with ten targets last week, something that must continue.

At this point in his career, it’s safe to assume Patrick Mahomes is going to play well in primetime. As long as Isaiah Pacheco can do some good things on the ground to keep Green Bay honest, Mahomes will find his target as long as he’s protected.

Defensively is where the Chiefs are currently at their strongest. They’ve been a top five defense for the majority of the season and are as well coached as any unit in the league. Love has played clean the last two weeks, but the Chiefs have a defense capable of wrecking havoc and forcing mistakes.

Chiefs vs Packers prediction: Pick

Chiefs to cover -6.0 point spread on Caesars Sportsbook (-110)

The Chiefs defense is the best unit in this game, and they’ve shown no sign of slowing down. They rank third in scoring and fourth in yards, and will be why the Chiefs win this game.

Although Kansas City’s offense has struggled this year, they may not be tasked with scoring more than a few times if their defense plays as well as they’ve shown before.

I don’t expect this game to be a blowout by any means, as the Packers’ defense will have some moments where they shine. But for the Chiefs to be taken as a Super Bowl threat in my eyes, they need to cover this spread.

