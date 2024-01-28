Take Ravens on the money line over Chiefs in Sunday’s AFC Championship

The final two team standing in the AFC are the Patrick Mahomes led Kansas City Chiefs and the Lamar Jackson led Baltimore Ravens. Baltimore host this game thanks to their 13-4 regular season, while the Chiefs are the visitors due to their 11-6 season.

Oddsmakers give the Ravens a 3.5 point spread in their favor. Unfortunately, that’s just enough that the money line odds aren’t spectacular. But I don’t feel confident in the spread for either team. That’s why I’m taking the Ravens money line on BetMGM (-200 ).

Read up on how to bet on the NFL Playoffs if you’re a new sports bettor Read up on the best NFL betting sites to wager on the AFC Championship Game with

Chiefs vs Ravens prediction: Analysis

(Sunday, 3:00 p.m. ET, CBS)

Going into the playoffs, the Ravens were my AFC representative in the Super Bowl. Lamar Jackson will most likely win MVP and is as dangerous a player as the NFL has ever seen with him operating at the peak of his powers.

In contrast, the Kansas City Chiefs were a team I wouldn’t have expected to make it this far. While Mahomes was still an elite top five quarterback this season, his supporting cast led the NFL in drops and were frustratingly inconsistent.

The last two weeks have made what we thought we knew about Kansas City wrong. They steamrolled Miami 26-7 and scored 27 on the Bills in hostile territory. Their offense couldn’t have been more outstanding in either game, as Travis Kelce played like his vintage self.

Baltimore’s offense dominated the Texans on the ground last week in a 34-10 win. Jackson only needed 123 passing yards, as the team out rushed Houston 229 to 38 in a game the Ravens controlled the time of possession 37:35 to 22:25.

Defensively, the Ravens are the better unit on paper by a small margin. They allowed the fewest points per game (16.1), with the Chiefs second in this department at 17.1. The Chiefs defense finished third in yards allowed while the Ravens were fifth in this category.

Both units have been on point in the postseason. Since Mahomes and Jackson began quarterbacking their teams, neither has had a better defense than this year. Chris Jones, Roquan Smith, LaJarius Sneed, and Kyle Hamilton are just a few big names to watch out for.

» READ MORE: Gus Edwards rushing yards, Lions total team points among best conference championship bets

Chiefs vs Ravens prediction: Pick

Ravens moneyline on BetMGM (-200)

My gut instinct after seeing the Chiefs defeat the Bills last week was to pick whatever Kansas City’s spread was for this game. However, three points is an amount I can equally see being covered by both teams.

The Chiefs have the better coach and the better quarterback. They will be without All-Pro guard Joe Thuney however. The Ravens have the better all-around team that will also be getting Mark Andrews and Marlon Humphrey back from injury.

As is always the case when facing Mahomes, you want to limit how often he has the ball. The Ravens are the best team in the NFL capable of doing that with their league leading rushing attempts per game.

Even though Mahomes and the Chiefs offense has been stellar this postseason, the Ravens defense is by far a tougher opponent. If they turn it over or come up empty on too many possessions, the Ravens can literally run away with the AFC title.

I know the odds aren’t exemplamatory for Baltimore’s moneyline. But I’ve pegged them to the Super Bowl in the AFC since the postseason began and I’m not abandoning ship now.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.