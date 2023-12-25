Jalen Hurts bounce back, Deebo Samuel dominance leads best Christmas day player props for Week 16

The NFL concludes its Week 16 slate with a triple-header of games on Christmas Day. Those games are the Chiefs vs Raiders, Giants vs Eagles, and Ravens vs 49ers. I’ve gathered player props for each game from BetMGM, which is one of the best NFL betting sites.

Best Christmas NFL player props to wager on Monday

Hunter Renfrow over 17.5 rushing + receiving yards (-120)

Hunter Renfrow’s sensational 2021 season feels like a lifetime ago, as the 28 year old has been a non-factor the last two years. But he still shows glimpses of being a productive player, ammassing 38 or more yards in three straight games before last week.

While Renfrow has a season high of just five targets, getting 18 yards on a couple of catches is something that should be doable. In his last game against Kansas City, he had four catches for 38 yards.

Patrick Mahomes over 0.5 interceptions (+115)

I typically don’t pick interception props, but I see the Raiders presenting a bigger challenge for Kansas City than oddsmakers predict. The Raiders defense outplayed the Chiefs offense through 1 1/2 quarters in their last meeting and made Patrick Mahomes struggle early.

Mahomes has 13 interceptions this year and has thrown one in his last three games. Since taking over as head coach, Antonio Pierce has improved Las Vegas’ defense immensely. Mahomes hasn’t had a great year, and an interception feels likely this week.

Jalen Hurts over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+105)

I’ve been very down on Jalen Hurts this season and feel his MVP argument earlier in the season was unworthy. The last two weeks were some of Hurts’ worst games in a long time, and he’s thrown just one passing touchdown in his last three games.

That said, the Eagles are due for a bounce back game and I think the Giants are a perfect opponent for that. New York’s defense is vulnerable in the secondary, and I expect the Eagles to light up the scoreboard.

Saquon Barkley over 77.5 rushing + receiving yards (-120)

Despite Saquon Barkley’s age 26 season coming in a lost year for the Giants, he’s had a very good season. It goes without saying he’s the most important part of their offense, which is why 78 yards from scrimmage is a bet I’ll take without hesitation.

The Eagles’ run defense hasn’t been as good over the last month, and Barkley has averaged 97.8 yards from scrimmage against them in seven games against them.

Deebo Samuel anytime touchdown scorer (+110)

Anticipated touchdown regression is why the odds for this prop are +110. After all, Samuel has five receiving and three rushing touchdowns in the last four games. Baltimore have one of the NFL’s stingiest defenses and allow the least amount of points per game.

Yet I’m not willing to pass up on one of the most versatile weapons in all of sports scoring when healthy. Samuel can be deployed in more ways than anyone else in the NFL and is a dangerous scoring threat every week.

Gus Edwards over 39.5 rushing yards (-115)

The season ending injury to Keaton Mitchell puts Gus Edwards’ stock much higher the rest of the season. While Lamar Jackson is the most dangerous running threat on the team, Edwards is as rock solid as they come (4.9 career Y/A).

The 49ers aren’t an easy team to run against, but running the ball is what Baltimore wants to do. Edwards hit above 40 rushing yards in every game he was the lead back this year, and he’ll find a way to do it again.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.