Bet on Clemson’s Joseph Girard scoring prop against Alabama in Elite Eight matchup on Saturday

In a rematch of a regular-season game played just four months ago, sixth-seeded Clemson takes on No. 4 seed Alabama Saturday night in the NCAA Tournament’s Elite 8.

After crunching the numbers and analyzing the matchups, here is a best bet for Saturday night’s matchup in Los Angeles.

Clemson vs. Alabama odds

Spread: Clemson +3.5 (-118), Alabama -3.5 (-104) Moneyline: Clemson +126, Alabama -152 Total: Over 164.5 (-110), Under 164.5 (-110)

Odds via FanDuel

Clemson vs. Alabama analysis

Clemson should feel good about its chances of coming out of the West Region and advancing to the Final Four after defeating Alabama 85-77 on the road in late November.

Although both teams made 11 3-pointers in the game, Clemson was more efficient from the floor, shooting 53.3% (32-of-60) compared to 34.3% (23-of-67) for Alabama.

However, Clemson performed better than expected from the perimeter (53.3%), considering that it averages 8.2 3-pointers per game. Moreover, the Tigers are averaging seven 3-pointers through the first three rounds of the tournament thus far.

One reason Clemson isn’t making as many shots from behind the arc is that senior guard Joseph Girard III is just 4-for-18 (22.2%) in the tournament, which is down from his season average of 41%.

Alabama has tightened up defensively in the tournament, limiting opponents to 28.2% shooting from the perimeter.

Girard attempts 67.3% of his shots from 3-point range, so it’s worth a shot that he won’t suddenly start to drive to the paint for scoring opportunities.

Clemson vs. Alabama pick

While Girard will likely try to shoot himself out of a slump, Alabama’s newfound perimeter defense might not be as accommodating.

Thus, with FanDuel listing Girard’s scoring prop set at 14.5, the under is an intriguing option for bettors, with the odds slightly juiced to -114.

Pick: Joseph Girard III under 14.5 points (-114 at FanDuel)

