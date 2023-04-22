In advance of Saturday’s NBA Game 4 in Los Angeles, we’re set to share our Clippers vs. Suns prediction.

The Suns enter this game with a 2-1 series advantage thanks to a road win Thursday, the second straight win of the series for Phoenix.

For the Clippers, they face a steep uphill climb to win the series. Not only are they down in games, but they’re playing without Paul George and could be without Kawhi Leonard for Saturday’s contest.

As it stands, the Suns are 4.5-point favorites with the total set at 225.5 points, juiced -120 to the over. Those interested in the Clippers can take the points or +170 on the moneyline.

Clippers vs. Suns Prediction + Best Bet

Lean: Suns -4.5 Points (-115)

Until the status of Kawhi Leonard becomes clearer, I can’t give a wholehearted endorsement of laying the points with Phoenix.

Obviously, the assumption with this line is the Leonard will not participate Saturday, but bettors should exercise caution and wait to see if a better number becomes available for Phoenix.

That said, based on the current information bettors have available to them, it would be the Suns or nothing from a side standpoint.

According to the Action Network PRO Report, both recreational bettors and professional bettors have targeted Phoenix on Saturday. As of this writing, Phoenix has seen 56 percent of all bets along with 89 percent of the total handle, a suggestion respected bettors are backing the Suns.

As a result of the latter percentage, that triggers a historically profitable betting system in favor of the Suns. Over the past 335 NBA playoff games in which a team has a higher handle percentage than their bet percentage, teams are 61 percent ATS for a return on investment of 19 percent.

Just in the first round of the playoffs this season, play-in games excluded, teams are 9-2 ATS through Thursday’s set of games.

Even if you set those betting trends aside, this is still a Suns team miles ahead of the Clippers in terms of underlying stats.

Per dunksandthrees.com, the Suns finished the regular season with the ninth-best adjusted net rating while the Clippers finished with the 18th-best adjusted net rating in the league.

Plus, in the event both George and Leonard are absent, that seriously hampers the Clippers’ ability to keep up offensively. Against a Suns team rated seventh in adjusted defensive rating, the Clippers would see their offensive rating drop by a combined 12.9 points without the duo on the court.

Given the Clippers already rank 17th in adjusted offensive rating, that should allow the Suns offense to expose an average Clippers defense, especially when you factor in George and Leonard’s defensive prowess.

Without those two on the court, Clippers opponents see their offensive rating rise by 2.3 points per game.

Seeing as the Suns offense has already looked quite good against the Clippers — they’ve scored at least 120 points in two straight games — we’ll back them as long as Leonard remains out.

