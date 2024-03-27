Back the 76ers to cover as home underdogs against James Harden and the Clippers on Wednesday

After struggling mightily in the absence of Joel Embiid, the 76ers are beginning to show some signs of life as we approach the final days of March.

Philadelphia played a back-to-back road set against the Clippers and Kings on Sunday and Monday, and managed to split those two games.

In the first contest, the Sixers exerted a lot of energy holding James Harden to 12 points on 0-for-6 from three-point range in a 121-107 win over LAC. They then ran out of steam the following night in a 106-98 loss to Sacramento.

Embiid has been sidelined for 28 of Philadelphia’s last 29 games. During that 29-game stretch, the Sixers have posted an abysmal record of 10-19, while ranking 23rd in the NBA in net rating.

And last week, they opened their four-game road trip with back-to-back losses before finally getting over the hump with a win over the Clippers on Sunday.

Clippers vs 76ers predictions: Analysis

While the victories haven’t been piling up, the Sixers as a team are trending up, especially on defense, as they return home Wednesday night for another matchup with the Clippers.

For the most part, the Sixers’ offensive production has held steady in the bottom-10 of the league without Embiid in the lineup. They rank 22nd in offensive rating over their last 29 games, and they also rank 22nd in offensive rating over their last six games.

However, Philly’s defense has been a totally different story. The Sixers rank 24th in defensive rating across their last 29 contests. But in their last six games, that number has shot all the way up to eighth.

The Clippers, on the other hand, are 3-6 straight-up and 2-7 against the spread in their last nine games, a span that saw them rank 29th in defensive rating with a top-10 offensive rating.

With less than three weeks left in the regular season, figuring out which teams have the edge in these remaining games often comes down to motivation and effort due to situational factors.

The Clippers (44-27) are tied for fourth in the Western Conference and bear very little risk of falling to seventh and having to partake in the play-in tournament.

On the flip side, the Sixers (39-33) are tied with Miami for seventh in the East, with both teams trailing the Pacers by 1.5 games. So there’s still a chance the Sixers could dodge the play-in if they can catch Indiana and fend off the Heat.

The Clippers seem content coasting to the finish line and jockeying for seeding as this veteran squad tries to rest and recuperate in preparation for a potential playoff run.

The Sixers are still pushing the pedal down the stretch as they desperately try to dodge the single-elimination tourney. That motivation has likely played a part in their defensive resurgence.

The Sixers will want to win Wednesday night’s game in front of their home fans against Harden, who was dealt to Los Angeles in late October after demanding a trade.

I’m taking the points with Philly.

Clippers vs 76ers predictions: Pick

Pick: Sixers +6.5 (-110 at BetMGM)

