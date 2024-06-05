Georgia advancing to College World Series among best 2024 Super Regional bets

The NCAA Baseball Tournament Regionals produced a clown car of Cinderellas with fourth-seeded Evansville and five No. 3 seeds moving on to the Supers after wreaking havoc on the road.

Will the chaos and carnage continue or will chalk prevail for the higher-seeded teams on their home diamonds this weekend?

Here are my best bets for the Super Regionals, which determine the eight teams to advance to the 2024 College World Series in Omaha, Neb.

2024 Super Regionals best bets

No. 10 North Carolina State (36-20) at No. 7 Georgia (42-15)

(Game 1: Noon ET Saturday, ESPNU)

FanDuel odds to win Athens Super Regional: Georgia -146, N.C. State +114

This matchup had the most perplexing series price on the board. If you didn’t dig into the pitching matchups or the advanced stats, you’d assume the Dawgs and Wolfpack were evenly matched given the price.

The reality is far from that. On pitching matchups alone, we’re likely to see Georgia as a heavy favorite in all three potential games at Foley Field. When ace Kolten Smith pitches, whether that’s on Saturday or Sunday, the Dawgs will likely go off at -400.

As for the other two starting options, no matter who N.C. State puts on the bump to face Leighton Finley, I would be shocked if UGA’s odds were shorter than -300. And should the series go to the third and final game, Zachary Harris and Logan Whitaker would face off with Georgia enjoying an advantage in the -240 to -275 range.

When you tally those individual games and their respective odds, the Dawgs enter with an 86% chance of winning the series, according to the Action Network’s Collin Wilson. That kind of win probability should translate to odds in the -600 to -625 range, which is a far cry from the market number.

If you’re unmoved by the pitching matchups, consider the Georgia lineup. The Bulldogs are second in home runs, third in slugging, fifth in on-base percentage, and they feature a lineup with five hitters that bat above .300.

It’s a lineup that helped them secure a pair of come-from-behind victories in the regionals. The Dawgs could face dominant staffs in the College World Series should they make it to Omaha, but on their home diamond, N.C. State shouldn’t present much of a challenge.

The Wolfpack are 168th in staff ERA, they issue far too many walks (189th) and their ace (Sam Highfill) has an ERA of 7.13 since April 1.

Georgia is 32-5 at Foley Field, and the Dawgs have an even higher ceiling should their shaky bullpen pitch better in this series. I would play them all the way up to -250 and believe that under 2.5 games in this series at -115 also has great value.

Pick: UGA to win series (-146 at FanDuel)

Evansville (38-24) at No. 1 Tennessee (53-11)

(Game 1: 3 p.m. ET Friday, ESPN2)

FanDuel odds to win Knoxville Super Regional: Tennessee -800, Evansville (+480)

Evansville became just the ninth No. 4 seed to win an NCAA Tournament Regional. But if we’ve learned anything from history, it’s tough sledding moving forward for this year’s Cinderella.

Only three No. 4 seeds have ever made it to Omaha, and the Purple Aces are staring down the barrel of a red-hot Vols lineup. Tennessee went thermonuclear in the Regionals, bombing 12 home runs and winning by an average of seven runs per game.

Northern Kentucky, Indiana and Southern Miss were overwhelmed and learned the hard way that there are no easy outs when facing the Vols. Catcher Cal Stark hit two home runs and drove in four runs on Sunday against Southern Miss, and he bats in the nine hole.

By predicting this series to be finished in two games, I’m essentially betting the Vols to win 2-0 at -300 instead of their pricier series number, which some books have as high as -1400.

We’re going to see Chris Stamos and Drew Beam in some order on Friday and Saturday, and Tennessee should be listed as a large favorite in the -330 to -360 range in both games.

Counting on Tony Vitello to cruise to his third CWS since 2021 is a smart bet.

Pick: Series to be determined in two games (-300)

